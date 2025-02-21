Ben Johnson and Chicago Bears offense dubbed one of NFL's hottest offseason storylines
Chicago Bears fans are still buzzing with excitement over the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach. Chicago rarely takes big swings at head coaches, so seeing Johnson, who's hailed as the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan, dawn the Bears hat for the first time felt almost surreal.
But like any honeymoon, the excitement will eventually give way to reality, bringing its share of challenges. For Johnson, the real test lies in developing Caleb Williams and crafting an offense that can replicate the success he had with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.
Only time will tell if Johnson's magical play-calling will transfer to the Windy City. Until then, it'll be one of the biggest offseason storylines in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
"The Bears hired arguably the most coveted assistant coach in the NFL in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson," wrote PFF's Zoltán Buday. "They will pair him with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback Caleb Williams.
"Johnson’s offense in Detroit was built around a strong offensive line — arguably the best — but Chicago’s 2024 offensive line performed below average and Williams’ pocket awareness did not help the situation. It will be interesting to monitor the immediate changes Johnson makes to the offense to continue Williams' development."
Ben Johnson makes Chicago Bears offense exciting again
The Chicago Bears are set to attract just as much, if not more, attention this offseason than they did last year when Caleb Williams arrived as the No. 1 overall pick. With Ben Johnson now at the helm, the entire organization is undergoing a transformation, one that brings even greater expectations than Williams' arrival alone.
It makes sense for all eyes to be on Ben Johnson. He's been anointed as the top head coaching candidate in years, and anytime a guy like that gets a gig like this, their every move is scrutinized.
But Johnson’s success won’t come from play-calling alone. He’ll need the backing of GM Ryan Poles, who must bolster the offensive line through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. With plenty of resources at his disposal, Poles has a prime opportunity to land a top free agent (like Trey Smith from the Chiefs) and secure a solid first-round pick (such as LSU’s Will Campbell). If he delivers, the Bears' on-field performance could finally live up to their offseason buzz.
