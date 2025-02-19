Daniel Jeremiah shakes up Chicago Bears' first-round pick in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
When NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah drops a new mock draft, it’s a must-read for football fans. As one of the most respected talent evaluators in the media and a highly connected insider, Jeremiah’s projections offer valuable insight.
His mock drafts don’t just predict picks; they provide a glimpse into what teams across the league are planning as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.
His first mock draft was a shocker for Chicago Bears fans; he sent the Bears a guard at No. 10 overall in Alabama's Tyler Booker.
Booker, the player, is a stud. But NFL teams rarely value guards as top-10 picks, and with Booker not possessing a particularly special trait, it felt like a reach to project him inside the top 10.
Perhaps Jeremiah agrees. In his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft (version 2.0), he changes his pick for the Bears from Booker to Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
"The Bears need to devote their offseason to upgrading the group playing in front of Caleb Williams. Banks has the skill set to play tackle or guard," Jeremiah wrote.
One of the attractive aspects of Banks' NFL projection is his versatility; he has an equal chance of playing left tackle or left guard. For a team like the Chicago Bears, which needs starters all across the offensive line, prospects like Banks provide a high floor. Even if he doesn't succeed at tackle, he can still be an incredibly valuable guard for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's offense.
Regarding Booker, Jeremiah projects him to be selected at No. 13 by the Miami Dolphins. He still considers the Alabama standout a top-15 pick, which is significant. Jeremiah must be hearing enough positive feedback about Booker to consistently place him higher in his mock drafts than many other NFL draft analysts.
Missouri's Armand Membou, another viable option for the Bears in Round 1, is projected to be picked at No. 14 by the Indianapolis Colts.
Here’s the key takeaway: The Chicago Bears will start a wave of first-round offensive linemen with their selection at No. 10. Only one lineman is picked before Chicago's turn (Will Campbell at No. 4 overall to the New England Patriots.)
If Jeremiah's mock draft is accurate, it seems that the sweet spot for linemen in the 2025 draft will be between picks 10 and 15.
Another interesting nugget from Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft is the surge of running backs in the first round. He has three running backs being selected: Ashton Jeanty at No. 21 by the Steelers, Omarion Hampton at No. 22 by the Chargers, and TreVeyon Henderson at No. 24 by the Vikings.
If this occurs, the Bears' chances of acquiring a top-tier complement for D'Andre Swift significantly diminish, and it may force them to take a running back with their first of two second-round picks if they have their heart set on upgrading the position in the 2025 draft.
