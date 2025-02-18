Bears named best fit for top interior lineman NOT named Trey Smith in 2025 NFL free agency
The Chicago Bears will be one of the busiest teams in the 2025 NFL free agency spending spree. Armed with the fifth-most salary cap space and no less than three starting spots on the offensive line up for grabs, GM Ryan Poles is expected to do whatever it takes to reinforce the offense.
The Bears have been linked to Chiefs guard Trey Smith, arguably the top free agent of 2025. While Smith would be a huge addition to Ben Johnson's offense, another interior lineman could be just as crucial for the team's short- and long-term success: Falcons center Drew Dalman.
According to ESPN's Matt Bowen, the Chicago Bears profile as the best fit for Dalman this offseason.
"I matched Trey Smith to the Bears, but this team can't stop there this spring. Let's also put Dalman -- the top center in free agency -- next to Smith," Bowen wrote. "Dalman wins his assignments with movement and leverage to offset a smaller frame (6-3, 300 pounds). He's a technician on the tape, best suited for the zone run game, and his pass block win rate of 95.1% ranked ninth among centers with at least 500 snaps (he missed time due to an ankle injury, though)."
The Chicago Bears must sign center Drew Dalman as part of offensive line upgrade this offseason
Dalman wrapped up 2024 with PFF’s fifth-highest center grade (78.8), but there’s some risk. An ankle injury sidelined him for most of the season’s first half, limiting him to eight games. However, he returned in Week 13 and finished his contract year on a high note.
The Bears, meanwhile, fielded Coleman Shelton as their starting center in 2024. Shelton's 66.4 PFF grade ranked 17th in the league.
The takeaway? Dalman is a clear upgrade over any Bears center in recent years and, at 26, could anchor the position for the long haul.
According to Spotrac, Dalman is expected to command a contract worth $20.2 million over three years. This number seems a little light, however. Recent top center contracts have eclipsed $12 million per season, with Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) resetting the market last August with a four-year, $72 million deal.
No matter the price, expect the Bears to be all-in on Dalman. They have no other choice.
