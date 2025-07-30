Chicago Bears earn shocking Madden NFL 26 rookie ratings
The Madden 26 rookie ratings were officially released on Wednesday, and they provided a shocking result for this year's crop of Chicago Bears.
Despite being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Loveland was not the Bears' highest-rated Madden rookie. Instead, that distinction belonged to wide receiver Luther Burden III, the first of the Bears' second-round picks (No. 39 overall).
Burden earned a 76, while Loveland was scored a 73.
Burden began the 2025 NFL draft process as a potential top-10 pick, so it's not all that surprising that he's receiving some serious love from the Madden 26 crew.
Still, it's somewhat disappointing that the Bears' first-round pick, a top-10 pick at that, isn't the must-use rookie in this year's iteration of the game.
Colston Loveland is expected to serve in the Sam LaPorta role for Ben Johnson in the new-look Chicago Bears offense. Led by quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears should finally break the curse of the 4,000-yard passer in 2025. And if Ithat happens, both Burden and Loveland will make their fair share of plays.
Burden had been sidelined for most of the offseason workout program because of what Chicago described as a soft-tissue injury but returned to training camp practices on Tuesday. While he's admittedly behind the curve to make a Week 1 impact, there's no doubt he will make an impact early in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Loevland returend from offseason shoulder surgery in time to be full-go at training camp and is already developing chemistry with Williams.
We'll have the complete Chicago Bears Madden 26 ratings when they're announced.