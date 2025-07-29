The bonus Chicago Bears already discovered in Colston Loveland
When the Bears drafted Colston Loveland and throughout the offseason, all talk centered on how he could help their passing game as the move tight end, the "U" in their passing attack.
Then coach Ben Johnson saw Loveland put his rehabbed shoulder into a few blocks and suddenly the first-round pick looked even more valuable than they'd imagined.
“Shoulder feels great, and that’s what we’re asked to do as tight ends, especially in this offense," Loveland said Tuesday after another productive practice. "You’re not just gonna be a pass-catching tight end or a run-blocking tight end. You’re gonna be asked to do it all, and you wouldn’t want it any other way."
Johnson had complimented Loveland's ability to counter a defender's move with his block but just the fact the rookie is contributing as a blocker after rehabbing his shoulder for so long is a major step forward.
"It feels good," said Loveland, the 10th overall pick this year. "Obviously, I’ve got a lot to improve. There are really good defensive players on the other side of the ball as well, especially on our team."
Loveland admitted to some apprehension about the shoulder when he first put it to the test after pads came on for this week beginning Monday.
“I wouldn’t say scared, it’s just getting used to falling on it again," he said. "It feels good. I feel like falling on it kind of helps in just getting acclimated to football, and it feels great.”
During his time at Michigan, Loveland never earned the highest of marks for his blocking. In his final year, Loveland ranked 81st nationally at his position in run blocking according to Pro Football Focus.
So progress made in this regard is bonus.
His main job, of course, is pass catching. He caught a big third-down pass in Tuesday's practice, had a leaping catch on Monday and is showing the kind of range coaches anticipated.
The time when he was nursing the shoulder while OTAs and there were unsubstantiated rumors of setbacks in rehab are long gone.
“I had full trust in the training staff, the coaching staff, myself, everyone around me in my circle that we were gonna get it done," Loveland said. "Things happen that happen. You adjust on the fly, and everything worked out and it’s heading in the right direction so it’s good."
If the Bears get run blocking and physical play from the move tight end, and the usual play at the Y spot from Cole Kmet while using 12-personnel packages, the running game can flourish because it could seem as if they have extra offensive linemen on the field.
"He's awesome," wide receiver Rome Odunze said. "He's been great in the locker room. He's been great in the meeting rooms, I'm sure. And out there on the field doing everything possible he can to get back onto the field.
"Great hands, very agile, can block, think everything you desire in a tight end," wide receiver Rome Odunze said. "Really looking forward to his development in the year.
"That’s going to happen.”
