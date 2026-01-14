Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class earns impressive ranking from ESPN

The Chicago Bears had an incredible 2025 NFL Draft. And the success the team is having this season is proof of it.

Think back to April, when the Bears were on the clock with the 10th overall pick after a 2024 season that totaled a mere five wins. No one would've predicted at that time that those same Bears would be hosting the NFC Divisional Round playoff game just a few months later.

Yet, here we are.

Several of the rookies that were added in the 2025 draft are a big reason why, too.

The success of the Bears' rookies was reflected in ESPN's recent ranking of all 32 draft classes. Chicago earned a top-10 ranking, checking in at No. 7 .

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bears landed several studs on offense in 2025 NFL Draft

"Let's start on offense. First-round tight end Colston Loveland (58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns) and second-round wide receiver Luther Burden III (47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns) had big seasons. Another one of Chicago's impact second-round picks was left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who started seven games after an injury to veteran Braxton Jones. Seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai far outplayed his draft position with 169 carries for 783 yards and five touchdowns. And undrafted wideout Jahdae Walker's catch in Week 16 against the Packers sent the game into overtime.

Any discussion about the Bears' rookie class begins and ends with the offense. Sure, Chicago did select Shemar Turner in the second round, but his season was cut short with a torn ACL. Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II dealt with injuries as well.

But it's those offensive players, headlined by Colston Loveland, the Bears' first-rounder, that have taken the NFL by storm.

Loveland is already being mentioned among the three or four best tight ends in the NFL. Luther Burden III looks the part of a Justin Jefferson-like playmaker for Ben Johnson. Kyle Monangai, the steal of the 2025 NFL Drat (the Bears selected him in the seventh round), will eventually be Chicago's lead back.

So, yeah, the Chicago Bears did really well in the 2025 NFL Draft. And a quick sidenote? The Bears' draft class was ranked highest among the NFC North teams. In fact, the next closest was the Detroit Lions at No. 22.

More Chicago Bears News: