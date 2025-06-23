Chicago Bears facing contract dilemma with critical starter in 2025
General manager Ryan Poles has never been shy about rewarding Chicago Bears players with contract extensions. Team leaders like Jaylon Johnson, Cole Kmet, and Kyler Gordon have all received lucrative new deals in recent seasons.
However, not all contract decisions are created equal, and some have complex factors that force Poles to prioritize the Bears' long-term interest over the player's.
Sure, Poles can take risks on players, but there are times he must step back and make difficult business decisions.
One of those difficult decisions will come this season with safety Jaquan Brisker, Poles' second-ever pick as the Bears' general manager.
Brisker will enter the 2025 season on an expiring contract. He's one of Chicago's key defensive starters; a true tone-setter in the secondary. But a consequence to that tone-setting mentality has been a series of concussions that, unfortunately, have created questions about how long he can continue playing at a high level.
Jaquan Brisker entering prove-it year for Chicago Bears
"The Bears may have offered Brisker an extension if he continued to perform at a high level for the entire 2024 campaign, but he suffered a season-ending concussion in Week 5," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote. "He was well on his way to a third consecutive solid year in Chicago, logging 40 tackles, three for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble while allowing a 71.5 passer rating in five outings. The Bears can offer him a new deal with the anticipation that he continues to perform optimally as their long-term starter at safety."
Brisker's future will ultimately be determined by his performance under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in 2025. There's almost no chance that he'll get a new deal before the season begins. The Chicago Bears have the franchise tag at their disposal if Brisker has a breakout season and can't come to terms on a new deal before unrestricted free agency begins.
There's no rush for Poles and the Bears to get a deal done right now. In fact, there should be no rush for Brisker to get a deal done, either. His market value is at its absolute lowest right now; he can make himself a lot of money with a strong -- and healthy -- 2025 season.
Jaquan Brisker has started 35 games for the Bears over the last three seasons. He totaled 209 tackles after his first two seasons but was limited to just 40 in five games last year.