Wild Caleb Williams prediction has him shattering Chicago Bears records in 2025
If the latest bold prediction by NFL.com for Caleb Williams' 2025 season comes true, Chicago Bears fans won't know what to do with themselves. Seriously.
For as long as the Bears organization has existed, Chicago has never experienced a 4,000-yard passer. Expectations for that ominous streak to finally end in 2025 are as high as they've ever been, thanks mostly to the addition of Ben Johnson as head coach and an influx of talent along the offensive line.
But let's be honest: We've been here before. Jay Cutler was supposed to break the 4K barrier during his tenure with the Bears, and while he did come close in 2014 when he threw for 3,812 yards, he was never able to do it.
Mitch Trubisky, the second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who was compared to Drew Brees as a prospect, was next up to do it in this modern era of Bears football. He never came close, maxing out at 3,223 yards in 2018. Justin Fields, another Bears first-round QB, was more of a runner than a passer.
You get the point.
One Bears QB after another have all tried to top 4,000 passing yards, and they've all failed.
Enter Caleb Williams, whose rookie season ended with the fifth-most single-season passing yards in team history (3,541). He's by far the most talented passer the organization has ever fielded, and his supporting cast rivals the elite seasons of Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery back when Cutler was challenging for 4K.
So, is 2025 the year? According to NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha, the answer is a resounding yes.
He has Williams throwing for (brace yourselves, Bears fans) 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Caleb Williams hype is at an all-time high entering 2025 NFL season
"There's a lot of anticipation surrounding the Bears' second-year quarterback and his ability to make good on all the promise that made him the top pick in the 2024 draft," Chadiha wrote. "One thing that shouldn't be doubted is whether he'll become the first Chicago signal-caller to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Williams won't just reach that barrier; he'll blow it away, especially when considering all the advantages he has working for him now.
"The Bears hired the best offensive mind available to be their head coach in Ben Johnson. They've rebuilt the offensive line, drafted more pass catchers (tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III) and filled more holes on the defense. Williams threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns last season when he was running for his life and trying too hard to extend plays. Better coaching and an improved supporting cast will make life much easier for him, and the numbers will bear that out."
I'm not sure what Bears fans would do if Williams not only crosses the 4,000-yard threshold, but goes one step further and reaches 4,500 yards. It would be a remarkable break from what Chicago is used to experiencing from its passing game, but it's not completely unrealistic.
Johnson's Detroit Lions offenses resulted in Jared Goff surpassing 4,500 passing yards in each of the last two seasons, and, in 2022, he threw for 4,438 yards.
No one would debate the fact that Williams is a more talented passer than Goff. So, yeah, 4,500 passing yards for a Chicago Bears QB in 2025? It's... possible.