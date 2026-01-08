Matt Eberflus firing by Cowboys confirms Ryan Poles' success for Bears

There was a time not too long ago that Chicago Bears fans wanted to run Ryan Poles out of town. Now he should be leading the parade.

The same general manager who was roundly criticized for hiring Matt Eberflus and drafting Caleb Williams is suddenly basking in the glow of a litany of success that has the Bears boasting a strong NFL Coach of the Year candidate and hosting a playoff game Saturday night at Soldier Field.

The dynamics couldn't be more startling. Eberflus was fired this week by the Dallas Cowboys after a miserably failed season as their defensive coordinator. Meanwhile, Bears' head coach Ben Johnson has his NFC North champions preparing to play the rival Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card Weekend playoff game.

Oh, and not for nothing, Poles' 2025 draft class looks pretty spiffy as well. Tight end Colston Loveland, receiver Luther Burden, offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo and running back Kyle Monangai are all contributors on an 11-win team that has laid a foundation for a promising future. The free-agent signing of Joe Thuney - named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro - looks pretty savvy as well.

In retrospect, Eberflus' Thanksgiving 2024 gaffe was the best thing that happened to the Bears in 10 years. He was fired the day after inexplicably not using his timeouts in an excruciating loss to the Detriot Lions, beginning a Poles-led coaching search that wound up in the hiring of Johnson.

In his first season, Johnson transformed the Bears from 5-12 to 11-6. His defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, oversaw a unit that led the NFL with 33 takeaways. And his quarterback - the previously embattled Williams - threw for more yards this season than quarterback in franchise history.

While Poles and the Bears are riding high, Eberflus is a grim reminder of just how low they were not that long ago.. Under him, the Cowboys allowed an eye-popping 511 points, the most in the history of the storied franchise.

Take a bow, Ryan Poles.

