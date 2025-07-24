Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze on launching pad to NFL superstardom
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has NFL superstar traits. He has the frame of a dominant outside X-receiver; he has a uniquely wide catch radius; he has third-level speed; and he possesses the kind of work ethic and mental makeup that's limited to the best of the best.
And that's why his rookie season left some Bears fans wanting more. He finished his first year with the Bears with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns.
Indeed, Odunze's first season wasn't all bad. He ran good routes and he separated from NFL corners. But the dysfunction of Shane Waldron and Chicago's offensive line limited his chances to make plays downfield, which ultimately capped his stat sheet at very pedestrian numbers.
Neither of those barriers to production exist for Rome Odunze in 2025. The Bears' offensive line was recently ranked the fourth-best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus because of the offseason improvements made by general manager Ryan Poles. New head coach Ben Johnson, who was just labeled the third-best play-caller in the NFL, is a franchise-changing addition.
It all adds up to Odunze potentially becoming an NFL superstar in 2025, and it's why ESPN listed him as one of this season's fantasy football breakout players.
"The reasons for optimism are relatively straightforward to me: Caleb Williams and the entire offensive operation should be much better this season under head coach Ben Johnson, who I firmly expect to maximize Odunze's skill set," ESPN's Field Yates wrote. "Equally as important is Odunze is an excellent prospect, as he was -- in my estimation -- a strong value as the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has a unique blend of size, speed, route-running acumen and strong hands that screams future NFL star, something that could happen as soon as this season."
The Bears' combination of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and rookie Luther Burden have a chance of emerging as one of the NFC's top wide receiver trios, with Odunze potentially overtaking Moore as Chicago's WR1 by midseason.