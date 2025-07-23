System fit signing by Bears linked to safety's departure
The signing of cornerback Tre Flowers by the Bears made it apparent someone was likely to go from their secondary group and that person turned out to be veteran safety Tarvarius Moore.
The Bears on Wednesday released Moore, who had been with the team since the start of 2024 free agency.
Last year Moore was their fifth safety but got into 11 games mainly for special teams. The season-ending concussion suffered by starter Jaquan Brisker pushed everyone up a spot, so Moore made seven tackles as he played a role on special teams after being brought up from the practice squad. The Bears brought Moore in after he'd been released by the 49ers following a career when he started 13 games and played in 61.
They still have Elijah Hicks and Jonathan Owens as backups behind starters Brisker and Kevin Byard. There are other safeties available as free agents like Baltimore's Marcus Williams, Atlanta's Justin Simmons and Tampa Bay's Jordan Whitehead.
The Bears may have found a better fit with Flowers based on system knowledge. They need help at cornerback now because of Jaylon Johnson's leg injury and Flowers has also playd safety. They signed Flowers with former Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on Tuesday.
“Both of those guys have experience within this system," Allen said. "Tanoh with me in New Orleans and Tre was with (Bills senior defensive assistant) Ryan Nielsen in Atlanta and then in Jacksonville.
“I think having guys that have some familiarity with what we're doing defensively, especially when you bring them in training camp, the ramp-up period in terms of mentally understanding what we're trying to get accomplished becomes a little bit quicker in that regard."
While Flowers didn't play for Allen specifically and played for Nielsen, it was Nielsen who was Allen's defensive line coach from 2017-20 with the Saints, then assistant head coach and later co-defensive coordinator when Allen was head coach in New Orleans starting in 2022. Then Nielsen went to the Falcons as defensive coordinator and line coach in 2023 with Flowers on the roster, before he was with the Jaguars when Nielsen was Jaguars defensive coordinator in 2024. Nielsen uses some of the defensive scheme the Saints had used and the Bears will now use.
