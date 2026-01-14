Even Ben Johnson is awed by Caleb Williams’ season-saving throw

Ben Johnson’s seen a lot of quarterback play over the course of his life, from his own days growing up through playing at the University of North Carolina to everything he’s witnessed as an NFL coach.

But what he saw from Caleb Williams on that critical 4th-and-8 completion to Rome Odunze against the Green Bay Packers is something even he struggles to find the words for.

He did his best in an ESPN 1000 interview with Bears radio play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak, who has watched quite a few incredible players come and go in Chicago himself. Between the two of them, though, Williams’ heroics—chucking a ball 30 yards down the field with perfect accuracy to a streaking Odunze while running to his left to avoid a sack—were simply special.

“I don’t know how he did it,” an awestruck Joniak said to Johnson. After taking some time to give props to Odunze for sprinting open on that play, the first-year head coach couldn’t help but agree.

“You really can’t explain what Caleb just—it comes natural to him,” Johnson said. “I think he’s just proved that. That’s who he is as a football player. He’s done it at all three levels now—high school, college, and pro.

“He’s a menace back there. He’s really hard to bring down, finds ways to elude the rush. And some of these throws he makes, they’re just one of a kind. You can’t replicate it. You really can’t drill it, can’t explain a lot of it. To see him do it in a prime moment like that, it’s just so critical. It’s very reflective of how powerful of an athlete he is, and I think he’s just going to continue to ascend.”

Listening to Johnson try to describe Williams reminds me of the time Bill Parcells tried to chide a rookie Lawrence Taylor for ignoring a coverage assignment twice in the same game, only to cause two sacks and a forced fumble: “We don’t even have what you’re doing [in the playbook].”

Or maybe even he’s like Steve Kerr watching prime Steph Curry pull up from 37 feet with the game on the line and can it.

Now, to be clear, Williams has progressively improved in his operation of the Bears as his second year has gone on, which is a big reason this team is where it is now. But in the end, it was his supernatural ability that saved the day against Green Bay—a throw no playbook or coverage has any defense for, because Williams was simply too unfathomably gifted to stop.

Johnson must be thanking the football gods every day he gets to coach a guy who can do that, even if he has no idea how Williams does it.

