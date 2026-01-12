Caleb Williams was a Pro Football Focus superstar in Wild Card win over Packers

Caleb Williams etched his name in Chicago Bears history with his performance in the Bears' fourth-quarter comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

The 31-27 win did more than just advance Chicago to a Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams; it validated a season that's been headlined by resiliency and a never-say-die attitude.

Williams' Wild Card stunner was his seventh fourth-quarter comeback, which is a new NFL record for a QB under 25.

He ended his first playoff game throwing for a Bears' postseason record 361 yards and two touchdowns, and joined some elite company in the analytics world, too.

According to Pro Football Focus, Caleb Williams' six big-time throws were the third most in a playoff game since PFF started grading.

Caleb Williams’ 6 Big Time Throws was the 3rd-most in a playoff game since we started grading 🤯 https://t.co/P0qWt7ItuB pic.twitter.com/2vXgIc7vAJ — PFF (@PFF) January 12, 2026

Williams also earned the distinction of having the highest-graded throw of Wild Card weekend (so far).

It was this beauty on fourth down to Rome Odunze.

The highest-graded play by any QB this weekend:



Caleb Williams fourth down conversion 🧊pic.twitter.com/lniH0V76ZH — PFF (@PFF) January 12, 2026

Williams' transformation from disappointing rookie to now arguably being the NFL's most clutch quarterback has been remarkable. A lot of credit belongs to Ben Johnson, who Williams credited after the Packers win as being instrumental to his development.

"Look at this guy right here," Williams said. "Everything he’s done for us as a coach, everything the other coaches have done for us. And it started with him, with bringing everybody and all of that. For me personally, he’s been monumental in my life so far."

The duo is quickly becoming monumental in Bears fans' lives, too.

