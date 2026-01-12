Caleb Williams was a Pro Football Focus superstar in Wild Card win over Packers
In this story:
Caleb Williams etched his name in Chicago Bears history with his performance in the Bears' fourth-quarter comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.
The 31-27 win did more than just advance Chicago to a Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams; it validated a season that's been headlined by resiliency and a never-say-die attitude.
Williams' Wild Card stunner was his seventh fourth-quarter comeback, which is a new NFL record for a QB under 25.
MORE: ESPN's Pat McAfee gushes over the renewed Bears-Packers rivalry
He ended his first playoff game throwing for a Bears' postseason record 361 yards and two touchdowns, and joined some elite company in the analytics world, too.
According to Pro Football Focus, Caleb Williams' six big-time throws were the third most in a playoff game since PFF started grading.
Williams also earned the distinction of having the highest-graded throw of Wild Card weekend (so far).
MORE: Was Caleb Williams too emotional in Bears’ Wild Card win? Ben Johnson weighs in
It was this beauty on fourth down to Rome Odunze.
Williams' transformation from disappointing rookie to now arguably being the NFL's most clutch quarterback has been remarkable. A lot of credit belongs to Ben Johnson, who Williams credited after the Packers win as being instrumental to his development.
"Look at this guy right here," Williams said. "Everything he’s done for us as a coach, everything the other coaches have done for us. And it started with him, with bringing everybody and all of that. For me personally, he’s been monumental in my life so far."
The duo is quickly becoming monumental in Bears fans' lives, too.
More Chicago Bears News:
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.