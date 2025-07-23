Lack of detail in Bears offense apparent at outset says Cole Kmet
Day 2 of practice will not come fast enough for the Bears offense after their sputtering, stuttering start to training camp.
The opening interception of Caleb Williams was bad enough but what really normally rankles Bears coach Ben Johnson is lack of attention to details.
He chased the first-team offense off the field at 7-on-7 work, and after some issues simply getting a playoff.
After the way Johnson barked at players on occasion in OTAs and minicamp, probably pulling them off the field probably wasn't a shock.
"No, not at all. I think that's on par for how Ben is," tight end Cole Kmet said.
Kmet rarely holds back on such things. He was the one who first said last year how some teammates were cheating themselves with some of their shoddy practice techniques when coaches weren't able to see them or bother to see them.
To Kmet, it's not a case of the offense being overly flawed. It's just not coming into camp at the exact specifications of Johnson, particularly as plays are about to start.
After all, the idea is to make the same things look different and different things look the same. When details aren't followed, the deception factor lessens.
At least Kmet thinks they looked better than when they first started out OTAs.
"I'd say for sure better than where we were at the start of the spring," he said. "You kind of come in and this is going to be our second time going through the install again so kind of re-learn what you already know but kind of hone in on more of those details throughout camp and excited to go through that process and see how we handle all of that information to come."
Kmet wasn't up for repeating some of Johnson's rant against the offense when they were pulled.
"No, I don't think so. I don't think so," he said. "I think I was a little exhausted so all I heard was a little bit of yelling and I knew that obviously things weren't going well there the last few plays.
"That's on par for Ben. If you're not doing it right, he's gonna get you out and he's not going to just see that stuff continue. It's just a lesson to us that you gotta be on the details. We gotta be on the details going into practice and we're going to get our reps in. Because you know unfortunately when that type of stuff happens (pulld off the field) we've got guys now missing out on reps and those are opportunities for guys to make a team or whatever. All the reps are important. All of it matters."
A team second in the league with presnap penalties at 59 and last in offensive yardage last season can't afford lack of attention to such details. Johnson stressed them throughout the offseason, so to arrive in camp and see sloppy play or simply sloppiness lining up.
Johnson's take on this will be interesting the next time he addresses the media, which is Thursday morning before practice.
"The next six weeks is about us coming together," Johnson said when camp opened. "Because it takes time to build that trust."
They've got a lot of trusting yet to achieve.
