Here's where the Chicago Bears pick in the first round 2026 NFL Draft entering Week 6
The Chicago Bears are back to work Monday, after enjoying a well-deserved weekend off.
Sitting at 2-2 and staring down the barrel of a primetime rematch with the Washington Commanders, the Bears are trending in the right direction as October marches on.
It's fitting that the Bears will return from their bye against the Commanders, the same team that derailed their 2024 season -- right after the bye -- with the now-infamous Fail Mary.
As if it wasn't painful enough to live through in real-time, here's a reminder:
Yeah, that stung. Bad.
But here's the good news: Caleb Williams and the Bears can exorcise those demons and continue their quest for a playoff run by winning their third straight game.
And with those wins comes an unfamiliar drop in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, something Bears fans will happily accept after what feels like a decade of meaningless football.
Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL Draft first-round pick
Entering Week 6, the Bears are slated to select 16th overall, just three spots outside of where the playoff teams begin picking at No. 19 overall.
Indeed, Week 6 will pose a difficult matchup against the Commanders, but Chicago's upcoming schedule is littered with very winnable games. Here's the next monh of upcoming contests for the Bears:
Week 6: Commanders
Week 7: Saints
Week 8: Ravens
Week 9: Bengals
Week 10: Giants
The Chicago Bears could conceivably go 4-1 over that stretch of five games, bringing their record to 6-3 and absolutely in the mix for a playoff berth.
Expect their first-round draft slotting to continue to plummet. And, yes, that's great news for Bears Nation.