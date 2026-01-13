Perfect description sums up Colston Loveland after Bears’ historic Wild Card win

Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland has been on fire the last few weeks. And after his eight-catch, 137-yard performance in the Bears' win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, the chatter around him is a four-alarm blaze.

Loveland looks as impressive as any rookie from the 2025 NFL Draft. Quite honestly, had he gotten off to a hotter start this season, he'd have as strong of a case as anyone to be the Rookie of the Year.

As the Bears prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, quarterback Caleb Williams summed up Chicago's first-rounder.

"We got a home run with him," Williams said after the Packers game.

Praise for Bears tight end Colston Loveland continues

The Athletic's Dan Wiederer took it one step further, and perfectly described the Loveland pick.

"This might be a 550-foot blast if we’re being honest," Wiederer wrote. "That’s how dangerous Loveland is as a route runner and pass catcher. When you add in his continued growth as a blocker, it’s easy to see how unlimited his potential is."

If there's anyone who understands what Loveland brings to the Chicago Bears' offense as a pass catcher, it's Williams. He's targeted Loveland like a WR1 over the last three games, including a whopping 15 passes thrown his way against the Packers.

"He’s one of the hardest workers on the team," Williams said of Loveland. "He’s there late, he’s there early. His body language when he’s on the field — all of that. I’m excited for what’s to come. I’m excited for what we’ve got to show over these next couple of weeks. And then what’s to come in the future — our trust, our bond, seeing different route concepts, being able to see different defenses, and honestly just being on the same page 99% of the time. I’m excited.”

Yep. Sounds like a dinger to me.

