Chicago Bears’ ideal 2026 NFL Draft fit comes into focus entering Divisional Round

If the Chicago Bears' run to the NFC Divisional Round has clarified anything about the roster, it's that the defensive line remains a critical area for long-term improvement.

Pro Football Focus appears to agree, and in its early look at ideal 2026 NFL draft fits for every roster, the analytics powerhouse landed on a name that makes a ton of sense for Chicago.

PFF identified Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald as the Bears' "perfect" 2026 draft pick, which as of now, is No. 25 overall.

The reasoning is straightforward... and concerning.

According to PFF, every Bears defensive tackle finished the 2025 season with a 60.0 overall grade or worse, underlining how much room for improvement exists along the interior.

In contrast, McDonald was a dominant force for Ohio State. He led all interior defenders with a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade, and his 86.5 overall grade was the best of all Power 4 defensive linemen.

It's a profile that aligns perfectly with what the Chicago Bears need moving forward, particularly with Dennis Allen's defense. As we've seen with the Bears this year, without consistent disruption inside, Chicago's defense gets much closer to breaking.

McDonald's elite run-defense grade directly fills that need. Defenders like him, guys who can win on early downs, are invaluable, especially as the NFL slowly moves back to run-first systems. If he does, in fact, become a Bear, he'd instantly raise the floor of Chicago's run defense, especially with Shemar Turner returning after missing most of his rookie season with a knee injury.

But make no mistake, McDonald is more than a prospect who just patches a hole. He'd give the Bears a young stud who's capable of growing into an interior anchor.

For a Chicago Bears team that's trying to turn a miraculous playoff run into Ryan Poles' goal of sustained success, McDonald is exactly the kind of forward-looking pick that increases the chances that that goal becomes reality.

