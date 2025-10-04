The formidable task Bears tackle Theo Benedet faces in Washington
Analytics suggest the Bears have potential problems ahead if they do as has been reported and start Theo Benedet at left tackle against the Commanders when they resume play a week from Monday in Washington.
Benedet had the worst Pro Football Focus offensive grade for the Bears last game, linemen or otherwise.
It could be even worse for them if Darnell Wright fails to return at right tackle, but for now focus on left tackle because an injury will determine their top tackle's fate and they'll have another full week of practice or recovery for that to be addressed.
Benedet could be better off this week for several reasons, not the least of which is he'll be prepared to go in and play left tackle with extra practice time coming off a bye week and into a Monday night game.
"He's grown tremendously in the development of his body, but also mentally in football," quarterback Caleb Williams said. "He's grown tremendously. Kudos to him having that mindset of, I'm going to keep growing. I'm not in a position I want to be in and when my opportunity comes, that's when I'll shine.”
The main problem Benedet faced in Las Vegas was the higher severity of challenge he had than what he'll face in Washington.
Maxx Crosby was not the ideal player to make your starting debut against. He's very unorthodox and explosive. Benedet also was playing right tackle, and had been moved to left tackle when the Bears decided Ozzy Trapilo was a better fit at backup right tackle.
When they moved Benedet to left tackle and pulled Braxton Jones, then put Trapilo at right tackle, it didn't necessarily mean Benedet had escaped Crosby. The Raiders could move him, although they really didn't need to because Trapilo was a rookie making his debut, as well.
The Bears think it can go different in Benedet's next try.
"He’s taken a step in the right direction," Ben Johnson said. "I have a lot of confidence in him. If he goes out there and is called upon, he’s going to go out there and battle it out.”
The key point to all of this is every defensive end Benedet must face is not Crosby.
When the Bears line up against Washington, they won't face a player with the wrecking ball potential of Crosby. There is both experience and talent on the edge to face Benedet, but not a dominant player at the peak of his skills.
Here are the potential challenges Benedet could face against Washington.
Dorance Armstrong
The former Cowboys edge rusher has three sacks, but he hasn't been the consistent pass rusher throughout his career who could overwhelm Benedet like Crosby did. Armstrong had a good start to this season but is coming off a mediocre game against the Falcons in a loss, with two pressures. Still, his pressure rate has been very high this year. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder was not an NFL starter in Dallas and didn't become one until 2024 with Washington, after the Commanders signed him as a way to make up for losing Montez Sweat. Armstrong has 31 1/2 sacks in eight seasons, has eight in 20 games with the Commanders and had a career high of 8 1/2 while with Dallas in 2022.
Von Miller
The 36 1/2-year-old legend comes on in passing situations and has played 101 snaps with 1 1/2 sacks. He could play either side. Definitely Benedet, or whoever faces Miller, will receive an education going against someone with his technique and experience. However, the physical dominance Denver days are long gone.
Preston Smith
He dominated the Bears as a Packer but hasn't played yet for Washington since returning to his original NFL teeam. The Bears will likely see him because Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who had played ahead of him, suffered a pectoral injury. Smith has been trying to get himself into playing shape. Smith had 4 1/2 sacks last year for the Packers and Steelers combined. Smith turns 33 next month and can be a big asset for Washington but didn't adjust quickly when switching teams last year. He had just two sacks in eight games after leaving the Packers, where he had 41 1/2 sacks over five seasons before a partial 2024 season with two sacks in nine games for them.
Jake Martin
That's right, the Bears backup rusher from last year. He has played in the rush rotation about as much as Miller and made half a sack. He made three for the Bears last year as part of their pass rush rotation. He's more of a speed rushing threat.
Jalyn Holmes
Another former Bear for one year in the Matt Eberflus era, he's not so much of a pass rush threat as a run stopper on the edge at 283 pounds. He has four career sacks.
