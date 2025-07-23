Hilarious photo of DJ Moore and Rome Odunze emerges ahead of 2025 training camp
Chicago Bears 2025 training camp is here. Practice kicked off today, but before Bears players laced up their cleats and began competing for the first time under coach Ben Johnson, they had a little fun upon their arrival.
Check out these hilarious images of wide receivers D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze in what's a child-like back-to-school theme:
Notice who Moore and Odunze say they want to be when they grow up? Yep, each other.
And while a picture like this may seem like a silly social media campaign (which, it is), the fact Moore and Odunze's relationship has evolved to the point where they're poking fun at each other is a great sign for the wide receiver room.
Odunze, the 9th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, experienced the normal rookie wide receiver learning curve last season when he finished with just 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns. While his season was far from a failure, it did fall way short of several other rookie wideouts' production.
Moore, meanwhile, regressed last season to just 966 yards and six touchdowns. Remember: Moore was fresh off of a career-best 1,364 yards the year before.
It's fair to say that both pass catchers, who each have an elite skill set, were victimized by Shane Waldron and an overall incompetent offensive coaching staff. That shouldn't be the case in 2025 under Ben Johnson, whose reputation was built in Detroit after he turned the Lions into one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL over the last three years.