Ben Johnson told Bears players that he wants to build a dynasty
It's not unusual for NFL coaches to want to inspire their players when they join a new team by giving them a clear vision for their future and a subtle hint at winning a lot of football games. This is especially true if it's their first gig as the head coach. Apparently, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson took that a step further by telling his team that he intends to build a dynasty.
Cassie Carlson, a Bears reporter for FOX Chicago, caught up with Bears safety Jaquan Brisker while he hosted a youth camp in Chicago. They spoke about several things, from some kids who asked him to call Justin Fields to their new coaches, and one thing Brisker said about Johnson stood out. Brisker said that early on in the offseason, Johnson told the players that 'this is a new Bears era' and that he wants to 'build dynasties'.
Brisker went on to say that he hadn't heard a coach say something like that with that kind of energy in a long time and that he's 'right on board' with dynasty talk. You can listen to Brisker's full remarks below.
This may come across as the typical coach speak we're used to hearing, but based on everything we know about Ben Johnson as a coach, it sure seems like he's being 100% serious about building a dynasty. Detroit Lions running back and former Bear David Montgomery called him a perfectionist and somebody who 'doesn't expect anything less than great'. We've heard from Bears beat reporters about how Johnson yelled at quarterback Caleb Williams in practice after throwing a touchdown pass. The reason? The ball came out late.
Even when the end result was good, Johnson saw that the process was bad and immediately fixed it. That's what good coaches do. They don't let their players get away with a lucky play just because it worked out, a good coach will demand absolute precision.
If the players on the Bears roster right now want to a part of the glory that Johnson clearly envisions for his team, they'd better lock-in for training camp or they'll get left behind. Johnson has already shown that he won't tolerate subpar play, not even from a former first-overall pick.