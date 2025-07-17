Rome Odunze striving to form 'legendary' duo with Caleb Williams
Even though the 2024 NFL season didn't come anywhere close to meeting expectations for the Chicago Bears, there were still positive flashes, most notably in the development of both of the team's first-round rookies, receiver Rome Odunze and quarterback Caleb Williams. The latter overcame a historically dysfunctional coaching staff to still throw for over 3,500 yards, start and finish all 17 games, and set an NFL rookie record for most consecutive passes without an interception.
As for Odunze, his modest 734 yards and three touchdowns just barely scratched the surface of what he's capable of doing. In fact, he has his sights set on something even higher than just being a great receiver. He wants to be part of a 'dynamic duo' with Caleb Williams, the kind of 1-2 pairing that goes down in history.
In an interview with Eric Williams of FOX Sports, Odunze spoke at length on his upbringing and background, but he was also asked about what it's like playing with Caleb Williams and what he expects for his second year in the NFL, and Odunze didn't hold back on his ambition: "Hopefully, it's something that can go on for the next decade. Be a dynamic duo that goes down as legendary."
If any city knows a thing or two about dynamic duos in sports, it's Chicago. The home of Kane and Toews, and Michael and Scottie. These two duos led their teams to a combined total of 9 championship series appearances and nine championship series wins, a clean sweep. One day, adding the names Caleb and Rome to this pantheon of greatness would complete the trifecta for Chicago sports fans.
But before they can talk about championships, Caleb and Rome have to build a strong foundation, and that starts with the details, which is exactly what new head coach Ben Johnson is hammering home. Odunze credited Johnson for bringing "exactly what we need" to the table. He also recognizes that his success in the NFL hinges on Williams, and vice versa. Odunze mentioned how they both had to look at the bigger picture and be the best teammates possible for each other.
Whether they end up becoming the kind of dynamic duo that Odunze envisions, only time can tell. For now, Bears fans will have to be content with mere hope, but that's nothing new for this long-suffering fanbase.