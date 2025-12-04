Bear Digest

Key Bears offensive producer back at practice to face Packers

The Bears have several players who have been out now back working this week and on Thursday that included Kyle Monangai.
Gene Chamberlain|
Kyle Monangai is back practicing after he would have been out on Wednesday.
Kyle Monangai is back practicing after he would have been out on Wednesday. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In this story:

Chicago Bears

There's little doubt the running game has carried the Bears offense in recent weeks and now there are indications it can continue against Green Bay.

Running Kyle Monangai had been a key to success on the ground but was listed as missing practice Wednesday, if one had been held, due to an ankle injury suffered against Philadelphia in a 130-yard rushing performance. However, on Thursday Monangai was back at practice on a limited basis with hopes of being ready to face the Packers' eighth-ranked rushing defense.

Having Monangai is huge because of the downhill rushing threat he brings going against a quick Packers defense that is so difficult to get outside against.

The Bears did not have wide receiver Rome Odunze back yet on Thursday from a foot injury, but they continue to see progress with their health on the defensive side of the ball as linebacker T.J. Edwards is back from hand/hamstring injuries and linebacker Noah Sewell went through a full practice after returning from an low injury.

If Odunze is unable to go, it's likely they'd go one of two different ways. They would put Olamide Zaccheaus at the Z-receiver and Luther Burden in the slot, or flip the two.

However, Odunze had foot issues earlier this season and was able to play after just a Friday practice.

More Chicago Bears News

X: BearsOnSI

Published | Modified
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.