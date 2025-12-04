Key Bears offensive producer back at practice to face Packers

There's little doubt the running game has carried the Bears offense in recent weeks and now there are indications it can continue against Green Bay.

Running Kyle Monangai had been a key to success on the ground but was listed as missing practice Wednesday, if one had been held, due to an ankle injury suffered against Philadelphia in a 130-yard rushing performance. However, on Thursday Monangai was back at practice on a limited basis with hopes of being ready to face the Packers' eighth-ranked rushing defense.

Having Monangai is huge because of the downhill rushing threat he brings going against a quick Packers defense that is so difficult to get outside against.

The Bears did not have wide receiver Rome Odunze back yet on Thursday from a foot injury, but they continue to see progress with their health on the defensive side of the ball as linebacker T.J. Edwards is back from hand/hamstring injuries and linebacker Noah Sewell went through a full practice after returning from an low injury.

Mully views Kyle Monangai as perhaps the biggest surprise on the Bears' roster and loves watching him run.



"That was a hell of a pick," Mully says. "He's been really, really good." pic.twitter.com/wdi4Uk4aFJ — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 1, 2025

If Odunze is unable to go, it's likely they'd go one of two different ways. They would put Olamide Zaccheaus at the Z-receiver and Luther Burden in the slot, or flip the two.

However, Odunze had foot issues earlier this season and was able to play after just a Friday practice.

