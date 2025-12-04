Key Bears offensive producer back at practice to face Packers
In this story:
There's little doubt the running game has carried the Bears offense in recent weeks and now there are indications it can continue against Green Bay.
Running Kyle Monangai had been a key to success on the ground but was listed as missing practice Wednesday, if one had been held, due to an ankle injury suffered against Philadelphia in a 130-yard rushing performance. However, on Thursday Monangai was back at practice on a limited basis with hopes of being ready to face the Packers' eighth-ranked rushing defense.
Having Monangai is huge because of the downhill rushing threat he brings going against a quick Packers defense that is so difficult to get outside against.
The Bears did not have wide receiver Rome Odunze back yet on Thursday from a foot injury, but they continue to see progress with their health on the defensive side of the ball as linebacker T.J. Edwards is back from hand/hamstring injuries and linebacker Noah Sewell went through a full practice after returning from an low injury.
If Odunze is unable to go, it's likely they'd go one of two different ways. They would put Olamide Zaccheaus at the Z-receiver and Luther Burden in the slot, or flip the two.
However, Odunze had foot issues earlier this season and was able to play after just a Friday practice.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.