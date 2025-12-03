Jaylon Johnson discovers changed Bears team upon return to lineup

The Bears could get back one of the key forces on their defense this week as linebacker T.J. Edwards was able to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Nov. 2 at Cincinnati.

It could take a bit to work his way back into playing shape. Jaylon Johnson can vouch for that.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback made his return last week from nine weeks away and surgery after groin injury. He's still working to reach 100% and had a play count last week. He could have similar restrictions Sunday at Green Bay .

"I'll see where my body's at," Johnson said. "It's really just about going into the game trying to figure out where I'm at to gauge it off of that."

Johnson came out of the game no worse for wear.

"A little sore, definitely a little sore, but it's all part of the process, the recovery and just rehab of getting back, just going and accepting what comes with it," he said.

LBs T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell were limited participants in today’s practice, per @BradBiggs



First official injury report is on Wednesday. Bears defense is getting healthier. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PnZ169uP4q — Bearsszn (@bearszn) December 2, 2025

Johnson watched the games at home and went on a diet during his recovery.

"I went on a 10-day fruit and water fast," he said. "Lost 15, 20 pounds. Really just stripped myself in that moment."

Simply taking part in practices and the game meant more to him than the statistics of his first game back.

"Yeah just getting back to being in my element, I would say, physically, just being out there with the guys, being part of something special we're building here," Johnson said. "For me, that's what I'm focused on, trying to contribute to what the team has built so far."

A different secondary

It's a different secondary Johnson has returned to, as Nahshon Wright has become a takeaway machine with seven, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson has lent a dynamic, energizing presence and depth to the group. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson remains out of practice with a hip injury and his status for the game will be in question.

"That's a strong four for anybody to go against," Johnson said. "We're just trying to find the best matchups for ourselves that favor us and give ourselves the best chance to win and we know we've got to win on situation downs.

Bears Twitter, I read your tweets so I asked Jaylon Johnson right after the game, in the SPEAKEASY, why he didn’t shadow AJ Brown?



“I’m on a pitch count! Tryna get my legs back right, but when I’m (fully) healthy I’m sure that’s a match up we’ll see.”



🎥: @speakeasytlkshw pic.twitter.com/KjpuMwHxgi — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 29, 2025

"For us, that third down, two-minute when we have all of us out there at that time was important for us and we've gotta continue to build off that and find ways to get stops."

It was only four players a small amount of the time as defensive coordinator Dennis Allen relied heavily on dime and nickel coverage schemes with five or six defensive backs.

Not only was personnel different upon his return, but something else was. He suddenly was playing for a winner. He went out with the Bears 0-2. Nine wins 0 games later, they're No. 1 in the NFC going into the showdown for first with the Packers.

Return for Jaylon Johnson. Up and down, I didnt see what he said postgame but I imagine he said something like that. The one he undercuts here (I'll post that standalone in a sec) is classic JJ. Makes that window super small. Excited for him to be back pic.twitter.com/yUOKF8Wtmz — mike faltas (@mfaltas_) November 30, 2025

"I would say the confidence is a lot higher in the locker room, in the building, and just what we can do when you put it on tape, it gives you more confidence," he said. "I think for us going into this game, we have more belief than what we've had previously before because we've put in the work and we've seen the results come from it and you gain confidence from that.

"I would say we definitely feel a lot better. But again, this is a different team, a different season, and we're going into it all guns blazing, ready and prepared."

Johnson has never played in a playoff game or a winning team. The Bears went 8-8 in his rookie season of 2020 and made the playoffs, losing to New Orleans. Johnson didn't play in it due to injury.

We saw this play out a few years ago with Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson. They both feel like they've been here forever (currently in year 6), but they're only 26.



Jaylon is only 18 months older than rookie Zah Frazier. pic.twitter.com/iDX4BNbwTZ — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) September 19, 2025

"I would say, it puts purpose to your work," he said. "I think a lot of times, it's easy to say be process driven when things aren't going well. It makes the process even more, I'd say, worth it, when you're winning and you actually have true goals that you are fighting for.

"It's not just for the name on the back and your resume, but you're actually fighting for the No. 1 goal and that's to win the Super Bowl. So I think for us, we are taking it day by day. We aren't thinking about the Super Bowl or playoffs, we are just thinking about one week at a time."

For someone who spent so much time this season only able to watch from home and wait, one week at a time is just fine.

Jaylon Johnson’s return video gives me chills.

pic.twitter.com/H7gxNNNKBT — BearsShowYo (@BearsShowYo) November 28, 2025

