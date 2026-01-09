3 things the Bears must do to beat the Packers in the Wild Card Round

The Bears and Packers are set to face off in the playoffs for the third time in NFL history, and only the second time since the United States entered World War II.

They went head-to-head twice last month, with the stakes being incredibly high in both games as they vied for positioning in the NFC North. Still, there's no underselling it; Their upcoming Wild Card matchup makes those contests look like preseason games.

The Bears have a chance to turn the page on the team that caused so much pain to the city of Chicago. They have an opportunity to start a new chapter of the rivalry. One where they're no longer the prey.

They both match up very well, which was reflected in both of their games this season being nailbiters. They both really could've gone either way.

How can the Bears ensure that they are the team that moves onto the Divisional Round?

1. Establish the running game.

It would be easy to say 'Caleb Williams needs to have a good game', but I honestly think that goes without saying. He's their starting quarterback, and a very dynamic one at that. He will always be the Bears' most important player anytime he suits up. However, a quarterback's best friend is always going to be his running game. No matter how talented he may be.

The Bears boast the league's third-ranked rushing attack, but they've struggled to get much going on the ground over the past two weeks against San Francisco and Detroit. The Packers, meanwhile, have been susceptible against strong running games this season. Baltimore ran over them for 307 rushing yards in the most recent game that the majority of their starters were active in, and Chicago averaged 144 yards over their first two matchups in the weeks leading up to that game.

That's where the Bears need to set the bar for the Wild Card Round, and they need to aim far past that mark. They need to get back to their offensive identity of running the football to keep the Packers' offense off the field. Green Bay did a great job of controlling the time of possession in each of the first two games, and that can't happen again if the Bears want to come out on top.

Bears RBs rushing attempts



DET Week 18 = 16



SF Week 17 = 17



GB Week 16 = 22



CLE Week 15 = 29



GB Week 14 = 27



PHI Week 13 = 40



Chicago needs to establish the run in the playoffs with a preference to do it in the 1st half. — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) January 5, 2026

The potential wintry forecast is another reason they need to get the ground game going. It would become much more difficult to drop back 35 times in a snowstorm. They should take a page out of the Ravens' playbook and take the air out of the ball whenever possible.

2. Get off to a quick start.

It has truly never been more vital for the Bears to get off to a quick start than it will be on Saturday night. With it being a night game, the anticipation will build throughout the day. The energy at Soldier Field is going to be absolutely electric at kickoff.

It'll be the Bears' responsibility (especially on the offensive side of the ball) to ensure that it stays that way.

They need to start fast to keep the crowd as engaged as possible. I know they can reignite the atmosphere at any point, but they can't take their time getting going on offense. The stakes are simply too high.

I just did some quick research ahead of the Bears vs Packers matchup and I found out something very interesting…



Since week 3, The Bears are 10-1 when they score AT LEAST 7 points in the first half. The only loss coming against the 49ers in week 17.



In that same timeframe,… pic.twitter.com/wTc4okNsDJ — CeeVee3 (Shemar Turner FC) (@CeeVee3YT) January 8, 2026

Unfortunately, slow starts have been all too common for the Cardiac Bears this year. It's good that they play at their best when the lights are at their brightest, but they can't survive relying solely on that brand of football in the playoffs.

3. Get consistent pressure on Jordan Love.

This one has definitely been easier said than done for the Bears this year. While the secondary has given the big guys up front a run for their money in recent weeks, the pass-rush has undoubtedly been their biggest weakness over the course of the season.

Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen dialed up a few blitzes against the Packers in the first matchup, but Jordan Love consistently found the answer to them. That was largely because, even when they sent extra rushers, they didn't get home. They often didn't even get close to pressuring Love.

Green Bay's best offensive lineman, RT Zach Tom, is questionable to play with a knee injury. Regardless of whether he's active or not (and it would certainly be a major boost for the Bears if he's not), Chicago's defensive line will need to play the game of their lives on Saturday night.

You have to find a way to pressure Jordan Love. He’s completely different QB when kept clean vs under fire.



CRAZY stat per PFF:



Rating under pressure: 46.7

Rating in a clean pocket: 128.8



BEST in the NFL vs WORST in the NFL (qualified QBs) #DaBears

pic.twitter.com/pUWIDpHFG8 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 8, 2026

Jordan Love has not been good when under pressure this season. The Bears' defense could force him into making some boneheaded decisions (he's been somewhat prone to those over the course of his career) if they can create a messy pocket for him.