Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Week 14 TV, radio, and betting

Chicago Bears (9-3) at Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Streaming: Fox1

Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)

Sports USA (Josh Appl, Charles Arbuckle)

Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Packers by 6 1/2 (Over/under 44 1/2)

The Series: The 211th game. The Packers lead the series 108-96-6 including two posteason games split by the teams (1941, 2010). The Bears won the last game 24-22 at Lambeau Field to close the 2024 season with Thomas Brown as interim coach. The Packers had won 11 straight before that, the longest winning streak in the series. The Bears are 4-26 in the last 30 games against the Packers.

The Coaches: Bears coach Ben Johnson is 9-3 in his first season and hasn't faced the Packers. The Bears are 5-2 in road games under Johnson.

Packers vs Bears comparison… how’d I do?? pic.twitter.com/7LuIPXKY3P — Carson Caldwell (@caldwellcorner_) December 3, 2025

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 78-41-1 in his seventh season. He is 11-1 against the Bears and for his career is 28-11 in home games. LaFleur is 3-5 in postseason.

The matchup: Now as top seeds in the NFC, the Bears look for their sixth straight win and 10th in 11 games as they play for the division lead against their biggest rivals. They have the chance to win consecutive road games against the Packers for the first time since 2006-07. The Packers have won their last three after losing consecutive games to the Panthers and Eagles at home. They beat the Giants, Vikings and Lions. The Bears are coming in off a 24-15 win at Philadelphia on Black Friday.

The game pits the Bears' second-ranked running attack led by D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, against Green Bay's fourth-ranked defense, which ranks eighth against the run and sixth against the pass. The Packers' pass defense is led by OLB Micah Parsons with 12 1/2 of his team's 32 sacks. Rashan Gary has 7 1/2 sacks. The Bears' offensive line has allowed QB Caleb Williams to be sacked 19 times, tied for sixth lowest total. Packers QB Jordan Love has thrown 19 TD passes to three interceptions with 67% completions and has a 104.3 passer rating. He's facing the defense leading the NFL in interceptions (17) and turnover differential (plus 17). Williams is completing 58.1% with 17 TDs to five interceptions, for an 88.2 passer rating and faces a Packers defense ranked 24th in interceptions (6) and takeaways (11).

I know most of you Packers fans can’t read, but get ready to be swept by the Bears pic.twitter.com/hi8C1MKY2v — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) December 2, 2025

The teams play again on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Soldier Field in a night game, with the Packers playing at Denver (10-2) next week and the Bears hosting Cleveland (3-9) then.

Key injuries: For the Bears, CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip), DT Andrew Billings (concussion), LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring).

For the Packers, DL Devonte Wyatt (ankle, IR), WR Jayden Reed (foot, shoulder), DL Lukas Van Ness (foot), DT Karl Brooks (ankle), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), LB Quay Walker (neck).

There hasn’t been this much at stake in Packers-Bears since the 2013 regular season.



Couple that with the head coaches trading shots at each other this offseason and the NFL’s oldest rivalry feels like a rivalry again.



Story: https://t.co/D91VrnJRaj pic.twitter.com/1ymlSEZe3S — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 3, 2025

Of Note: The Bears' five wins by comeback in the final two minutes of the game is tied for the most in a season since th AFL-NFL 1970 merger. ... The 94 big plays by the Bears (runs of 10-plus and passes of 20-plus yards) is th most in th NFL and their 29 big plays in fourth quarters are the most in the NFL. ... A sixth straight Bears win would be their longest winning streak since 2012. ... Williams needs 1,117 passing yards in the last five games to break Erik Kramer's Bears record of 3,838 yards (1995). ... Monangai needs two rushing TDs to have the most since Matt Forte had eight in 2008. ... Kevin Byard has six interceptions and with one more would have the most by any NFL player with 10 years experience or more since Rod Woodson in 2011. ... Green Bay has had one 100-yard rushing game and that was two games ago by Emmanuel Wilson. Starter Josh Jacobs is averaging 3.9 yards a carry this season. ... Green Bay is 3-0 in the NFC North. ... The Packers have had 18 games without a turnover since LaFleur became coach, No. 1 in the division for that stretch. They are 17-1 in those games. ... Jacobs has five rushing TDs in five games against the Bears. ... Love has three passer ratings of 110 or higher against the Bears in four games, and has six TD passes to on INT. His passer rating for four games against the Bears is 121.0.

🚨 WEEK 16 BEARS GAME TIME UPDATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dBhNQlx7VL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2025

Bears and Packers betting trends

Green Bay is 10-2 against the spread vs. the Bears under Matt LaFleur

The Packers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The Bears are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

The Bears are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games

It's been over the total in four of the last five Bears divisional games

The Packers are 2-5 ATS in the last seven against NFC teams

The Packers are 4-1 ATS in their last five December games

It's been under the total in five of Green Bay's last six home games

I've got some advice for my fellow Packers fans: stop dismissing the Bears as "not good."

First, they are a good team-just like the Packers.

Second, when you beat them on Sunday, you can take credit for beating a good team.

A little inside trick with a little dose of reality. pic.twitter.com/dMvuVNrq5e — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) December 2, 2025

