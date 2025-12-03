Bears see Dennis Allen's juggling act ending soon but what a show it was

This Bears defense has endured countless injuries to starters at all levels, yet emerged leading the NFL in interceptions and takeaways without much pass rush for support.

They're 29th in pressure percentage, according to Pro Football Reference/Stathead, and achieve little pressure even though they have the 10th highest blitz rate.

Despite using subs so extensively, with 40 games missed by starters, they're seventh at stopping third downs (36.15%) and over the last three games own the fifth-best passer rating against.

They just held the world champions to 15 points and took the ball away twice from a team that almost never gives up the ball.

Coach Ben Johnson has an explanation. It's the guy they hired to coordinate the defense, Dennis Allen.

"You can tell he’s done it for a long time at high level," Johnson said. "That’s what we’re getting from him right now. He knows who to sync into, he knows how to put guys in advantageous spots. I think he’s got a great feel for the game, of when to light ‘em up vs. when to play coverage and just rush four."

Taking two players cut by other teams and getting use from them like he has with Nahshon Wright and Nick McCloud displays creativity. Allen immediately knew how to best use C.J. Gardner-Johnson best after past affiliation in New Orleans, and it paid off with three sacks in two games.

When he got back Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, Allen had no problem how to use his sudden surplus.

"He’s really committed to getting the best guys out there," Ben Johnson said. "That’s where we were a week ago. We felt really good about our DB situation and what we were gonna get from that opposing offense.

"We leaned into that Dime package a little bit more. Each week’s a little bit different, so we’ll see what we’ve got in store this week. But, I think that's what he does best is he maximizes the skill set of his guys."

The use of six defensive backs extensively and five defensive backs couldn't have come at a better time because of linebacker injuries.

The Bears could get two of their three injured starting linebackers back this week because Noah Sewell and T.J. Edwards were able to practice on Tuesday. Maybe there's less dime coverage this week as a result, especially against the threat of Josh Jacobs' running.

Either way, the Bears have to figure the plan will be solid. They've gotten by using a practice squad linebacker and a special teams player after losing their top four linebackers. Tyrique Stevenson remains out of practice but they still have Wright to play there.

"For the entire building, I give them all credit, there is no woe is me," Johnson said. "We don't have this or we don't have that.

"No, that's not the case whatsoever. It's, we've got really good players. Let's find a way to make this thing work with who we have.”

It's getting closer and closer to the point where they might not have to find ways to make it work because the full group will be there. If it doesn't come, it's easy to believe they'll find a way to cope just like they have all year.

