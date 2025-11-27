Bears getting healthy ahead of critical Black Friday game vs Eagles

The 2025 Chicago Bears have flipped the script on preseason expectations through their first eleven games. This was supposed to be a team led by a stout defense, while a young, inexperienced offense, learning a new and complex system, found its footing. Instead, multiple injuries to star defenders have made Chicago's defense one of the league's worst in most categories, while the offense ranks among the NFL's best.

But the Bears' injury woes that have bedeviled them since before the season started may finally be coming to an end. NFL insider Ian Rappaport announced on Thursday morning that Chicago is officially activating cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson ahead of a Bears-Eagles game that could make or break their playoff chances.

Help is on the way: The #Bears are activating Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson and starting DB Kyler Gordon from IR in advance of Friday’s game vs. the #Eagles, sources say.



Gordon has been dealing with groin and calf injuries, while Johnson had surgery to repair a core muscle. pic.twitter.com/e0dqJnjPfO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2025

Two steps forward, one step back for Bears

It's difficult to overestimate what the return of Johnson and Gordon means for Chicago's defense. While the backups have performed admirably in their absence, there's no replacing the coverage that two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson brings to the table, or the way Kyler Gordon, who signed a market-setting contract extension in April, erases the middle of the field.

However, the Bears aren't out of the woods yet when it comes to defensive injuries. As of Wednesday's Bears injury report, which came after Chicago's only real practice this week, all three starting linebackers remain listed as 'Did Not Practice'. Making matters worse, rookie Ruben Hyppolite, arguably the next best linebacker after Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Noah Sewell, has also been out of practice since he left last Sunday's game with a shoulder injury.

Gordon and Johnson will provide a sorely needed boost to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's game plan, but this is still a vulnerable unit set to face an Eagles team that would love nothing more than to run the ball down their throats for sixty minutes. All eleven starters plus the backups will need to bring their A-game if they want to win this prime opportunity on Black Friday to plant their flags as legitimate playoff contenders.

