Another groin injury problem pops up for Chicago Bears secondary

The Bears have another groin injury situation in their secondary.

It's been the injury of choice this season, or perhaps not of choice.

Defensive back Nick McCloud, a backup at slot cornerback and a special teams player, would not have practiced on Wednesday if the Bears held a practice as a result of a groin injury.

The positive about that defensive position with the injury report was backup slot cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson went through a full practice even though he is in the concussion protocol. Gardner-Johnson would be Kyler Gordon's backup if deemed healthy for the game.

Gordon, Jaylon Johnson, D'Andre Swift and Tremaine Edmunds have all missed playing time with groin injuries this year for the Bears. Gordon, Johnson and Edmunds wound up on injured reserve.

How did DJ Moore get so open on go-ahead TD vs. the Packers?@clayharbs82 breaks down the mastery of Ben Johnson's play design 🤌 pic.twitter.com/9pEta6r1ZB — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) January 14, 2026

The Bears held only a walk through on Wednesday but two other players who had been out with concussions on defense also were listed as able to go through full practices—defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemia both Tryon-Shoyinka had been the third defensive end in their rotation but has been out since the Bears lost to the 49ers on Dec. 28.

Ogbongbemiga, who normally is involved only on special teams but might be needed on defense after the season-ending leg injury suffered by T.J. Edwards, missed the first playoff game due to his concussion.

CJ Gardner Johnson in his first two games with The #Bears



-15 TOT

-12 Solo

-3 sacks

-1 FF



What a pick up he's been. Instant impact pic.twitter.com/YnIuJkBMY4 — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) November 10, 2025

Receivers DJ Moore (knee) and Rome Odunze (foot) were listed as limited on the injury report and have been practicing on a limited basis recently earlier in the week as they try to get through their injuries.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford would have gone through a full practice despite his finger injury, and the Rams had only two players who would have been affected by injury if they held a practice. Guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and nose tackle Poona Ford (elbow) would have been limited.