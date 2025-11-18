Mock draft sends Bears monster tackle to protect Caleb Williams' blindside
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles deserves a ton of credit for the work he did this offseason. Not only did he throw down the gauntlet by hiring Ben Johnson as head coach while dealing a major blow to the Lions, he also turned a bad offensive line into one of the league's very best by completely revamping the interior positions.
However, one flaw remains on this otherwise dominant offensive line, and that's the left tackle spot. The Bears had hoped that fourth-year veteran Braxton Jones would return to form after his season-ending injury in December, but he never looked quite right and lost his grip on the starting left tackle job during the preseason. By Week 4, he was benched in favor of the undrafted rookie from Canada, Theo Benedet.
While his rise to the NFL is a nice story, and he's had some fine moments, Benedet is clearly a weak link on this O-line. He's young and can still improve, but he went undrafted for a reason. If the Bears have a chance to upgrade at this position, they have to take it, and the 2026 NFL draft may give them exactly that opportunity.
In the latest 2026 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, analyst Mike Renner has the Bears selecting Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor with the 25th overall selection. I'll give Bears fans a moment here to soak in the idea of drafting in the mid-20s after being a lock for a Top 10 pick in the last four drafts.
Getting back to Proctor, the 20-year-old junior is an absolute behemoth. We won't have exact measurements until the NFL Combine, but he currently checks in at six-foot-seven and 366 pounds. Here's what Renner had to say about Proctor's fit with Chicago: "Proctor is likely to end up as a guard at the next level, but Ben Johnson's offense is one where he could still play tackle. That's because it's so predicated on the run game, where Proctor is an easy people mover."
There are some real concerns about Proctor at the NFL level. Some draft analysts think he should drop 15 or 20 pounds and stay there. Is that a size he can hit and maintain? Will he be too slow for some of the speed rushers in the NFL? These are legitimate questions, but size and strength can help mask these deficiencies. If he's committed to being the best version of himself, Proctor could absolutely be an NFL starter, especially for a coach like Ben Johnson.
Speaking of Ben Johnson, you have to imagine he'd find creative ways to get the ball in Proctor's hands, especially after seeing him nearly put up a touchdown against Missouri earlier this season.
If the Bears do end up picking in the mid-20s, left tackle certainly appears to be their top need, and they should find excellent value in this range. Proctor may have too many questions on his draft profile to go Top 10, but at No. 25, I'd say he's worth the gamble. If he hits his ceiling at the next level, the Bears would have arguably the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL.