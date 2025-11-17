Insane stat shows just how much Bears' rival respects Caleb Williams
Against all odds, the famously hapless Chicago Bears have become the NFL's "Comeback Kings" in 2025. Week 11 marked the third straight week that the Bears had to come from behind late in the fourth quarter to squeak out a win, this time in an astonishing 19-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was a team win that boded well for the future, as three rookies sent their stock up after this win.
Unfortunately for the Caleb Williams fan club in Chicago, Williams was not the reason for this victory. He'll get the credit for the game-winning drive, but this was arguably his worst game this season, at least from a statistical standpoint. His poor production explains why he looked so miffed in the moments after Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal.
But Bears fans shouldn't fret. There's a very good reason why Williams appeared to struggle on Sunday, and his name is Brian Flores. Minnesota's defensive coordinator is known for being aggressive and dialing up more blitzes than anyone. You could even call him the defensive version of Ben Johnson. Well, on Sunday, he took his hyperaggressive defensive model and turned it up to 11. By the end of the game, he had blitzed Williams on 78% of his dropbacks.
Caleb Williams is quickly earning respect around the league
The former No. 1 overall pick didn't exactly set the league on fire during his rookie season, but in 2025, he looks like a whole new quarterback. There's plenty of credit to go around for Williams' resurgence, from improved coaching and offensive line play to his own hard work, and the league is taking notice. A coordinator like Brian Flores doesn't just blitz on nearly four out of every five dropbacks for just anyone, after all.
The threat that Williams poses both as a passer and a scrambler is starting to shape opponents game plans now, and that's a terrific sign for the Bears. Flores knew that his defense only stood a chance against Williams if he could keep him under constant duress, and he very nearly succeeded. Going forward, we'll have to see if other defenses try to mimic Flores' game plan of blitzing more than usual to throw Chicago's high-flying offense out of rhythm.