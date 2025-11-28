Key takeaways from the Chicago Bears’ stunning Black Friday upset over the Eagles

The Chicago Bears have officially arrived as a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2025.

Yes, that's right. After the Bears' convincing Week 13 win over the Eagles, Ben Johnson's squad improves to 9-3 and is in sole possession of first place in the NFC North and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

It's also the first winning season for the Bears since 2018.

Last year this time, Bears fans were searching for 2025 mock drafts and tracking where Chicago would be selecting in the first round.

Now, the only thing Bears Nation is doing is researching next week's opponent, which happens to be the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the top takeaways from the Chicago Bears' 24-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears have the best running game in the NFL

Bold statement? No, not at all.

The Bears' offense ran 46 times for 282 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time since Super Bowl season in 1985 that the Bears had two players for over 100 yards in the same game. D'Andre Swift ran for 125 yards and was outdone by rookie Kyle Monangai, who ran for 130.

The Chicago Bears bullied the defending Super Bowl champion. Let that sink in.

Ben Johnson outclassed Vic Fangio

More than just the Bears as a team had their first signature win of 2025; coach Ben Johnson got his, too.

Johnson went mano y mano against a defensive coordinator he dubbed 'The Godfather' during the run-up to Week 13, and he delivered a knockout.

Ben Johnson's offense posted 24 points and dominated in the trenches, something that the majority of experts thought would be a near impossibility. But it's become clear that Johnson plays chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

And he rode his horses to a checkmate in Philly.

Bears proved they can dominate a full game

One of the biggest concerns the naysayers had for the Chicago Bears was whether their win streak was nothing more than smoke and mirrors. Ryan Fitzpatrick said after the game that many though the Bears were fool's gold.

Now, he said they're a sleeping giant.

That's what happens when the defending Super Bowl champion gets bullied for four quarters. The Bears won this game from wire to wire, there was no moment that Bears fans thought Chicago wouldn't win. It was that dominant of a victory, which the Bears haven't had many of this year.

Caleb Williams comes through in the clutch... again

Caleb Williams didn't have a superstar performance in Week 13's win, but he did deliver the dagger when the team needed it most.

His 28-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet late in the fourth quarter was pitch perfect, and another display of the ice that runs through No. 18's veins.

Williams ended the game completing 17-of-36 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and an interception. It's a stat line that probably has fantasy football managers frustrated. But, for the first time in years, fantasy football isn't what matters for the Chicago Bears.

They're winning very real games against very real opponents.

As a result, it's time to take the Bears for real.

