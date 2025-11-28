Eagles receiver's status makes for timely return of Bears cornerbacks

The newly reformed Chicago Bears secondary will be getting the full brunt of the Philadelphia Eagles' passing game on Black Friday.

An injury and illness that kept wide receiver DeVonta Smith out of practice this week will not keep him from playing, as the Eagles listed him for Thursday's walk-through as a full participant had there been a full practice.

Smith had chest and shoulder injuries suffered on a play against Dallas, and then was sick on Wednesday, but apparently has gotten over all of this to the point to where the Eagles expect him to play. He has been removed him from the injury report .

Having Smith gives the Eagles their normal potent pass-catching tandem, with A.J. Brown also available for Bears secondary players to defend.

Smith has 55 receptions for 754 yards, both team highs. He also has three touchdown catches Brown has 46 receptions for 567 yards and four TDs.

With Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson out due to a hip injury and Jaylon Johnson back at his spot on the right side of the defense, Nahshon Wright is expected to move over to the left side of the defense.

He had been at right cornerback almost all season while recording an NFL high of five interceptions.

The Bears also will face running back Saquon Barkley, who missed practice time with a groin injury.

Tackle Lane Johnson (foot), tackle Myles Hinton (back) and wide receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder) are all out for the Eagles.

