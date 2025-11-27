Joe Thuney among best matchup edges Bears own against Eagles

Ben Johnson contemplated the difficult task of attacking a Vic Fangio defense loaded with talent.

"I think there's certain things, certain elements of our offense that we can try to challenge them and their rules potentially," the Bears' coach said. "Hopefully have them have bad eyes at times."

In other words, deception might be huge because the Eagles have an athletic edge on many teams at many positions.

On the other side of the ball, the injuries to four linebackers make it necessary for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to scheme for deficiencies. He's been doing it all season.

There are weaknesses on Philadelphia's side, though. If not, they'd be unbeaten, and they've lost three times.

Here are the matchup advantages the Bears have while facing their biggest challenge of this season.

WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Adoree Jackson

Jackson, a former teammate of Kevin Byard's in Tennessee, is a proven veteran but this year is having issues on the defense's left side. Pro Football Focus rates him 107th out of 110 cornerbacks, one spot worse than Bears backup Nick McCloud. Jackson is rated 106th in pass coverage. Odunze's connection with Caleb Williams has been the most consistent one the Bears have built this year, although DJ Moore is starting to heat up. With the Eagles' season-ending ankle injury to safety Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown should be playing safety on the side of the field alongside Jackson. It could give Odunze deep and short opportunities.

DT Grady Jarrett vs. LG Landon Dickerson

Dickerson has normally been dependable and is as a run blocker this year. Pass blocking has been another matter entirely. He has given up 22 pressures and a team-high five sacks, according to PFF stats. He has been particularly ineffective in the last four games. Jarrett didn't have the start to his season he would have liked but as a knee sprain has healed he has become more of a force, and is coming off his best overall game. Jarrett's pass rush from the interior is heating up and the Bears could go to the blitz in the A-gap or B-gap to challenge Eagles weaknesses here, too.

DT Gervon Dexter vs. C Cam Jurgens

Although Dexter has a hand injury, look for him to try to play through it. He is No. 2 on the Bears defense in sacks and graded 14th among NFL defensive tackles as a pass rusher. Jurgens has been so-so blocking the run, which is Dexters's weakness. However, PFF grades Jurgens 35th out of 38 centers as a pass blocker and 30th overall.

CB Nahshon Wright vs. WR Jahan Dotson

Injury and illness could force the Eagles to play without leading receiver DeVonta Smith. Dotson is next up and a different type of receiver, as more of a classic slot at only 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds. He'd be challenging a 6-4 cornerback who leads all NFL cornerbacks in interceptions this season (5). Dotson has 10 catches on the season and has been targeted only 18 times. If they shift Dotson inside, he'll be going against Kyler Gordon or C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and most receivers are at a disadvantage then.

G Joe Thuney vs. DL Moro Ojomo

Thuney doesn't have a good memory of facing the Eagles from the Super Bowl, but he had to play out of position in that game at left tackle. Now he'll be in his set position and most often facing Ojomo, who has held down his position in an understated and effective manner. Ojomo rates No. 10 in pass rush win rate as an interior defensive lineman. However, he's trying to do that on Friday against Thuney and it's an entirely different level of competition. Thuney is No. 1 as a pass blocker at guard according to PFF, and is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in pass block win rate according to ESPN. The most technically sound pass blocker in the NFL is rarely beaten by the best interior rush men.

