Slot opens for Nahshon Wright to start after Jaylon Johnson's return

Talk about where Nahshon Wright would play once Jaylon Johnson returned is answered for one week because he has a place to line up.

Tyrique Stevenson is out with a hip injury that he aggravated in last week's game. Although Wright has been playing right cornerback, he spent the offseason and some parts of training camp lining up on the defense's left side as competition for Stevenson. So sliding over to the other side after he had played Johnson's spot shouldn't be a problem.

The injury report released on Thanksgiving also makes it clear why they signed linebacker Dominique Hampton to their practice squad earlier this week.

Noah Sewell (elbow), T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder) all will miss Friday's game, and Tremaine Edmunds was put on injured reserve last week.

Also, edge rusher Dominique Robinson is out with a concussion, and guard Luke Newman will miss the game with a foot injury.

Newman not only provided backup support in the last game when Jonah Jackson suffered an injury, but lined up in the backfield as a full back in some running situations.

Without Newman, the Bears have Ryan Bates or could elevate guard/tackle Jordan McFadden from the practice squad for backup duty on game day.

