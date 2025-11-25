NFL analyst trolls negative Bears fans after epic Week 12 win

For the last 40 years, living as a Chicago Bears fan has been a rough and sad existence. Since their 1985 Super Bowl championship, the Bears have won just nine playoff games, and none at all since 2010. Naturally, this has created a somewhat jaded, pessimistic fanbase that predicts losses at the first sign of trouble in a game.

Even after five improbable comeback wins this season, this defeatism reared its ugly head again on Sunday, before the Bears authored an epic 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that sent them soaring up the Week 13 NFL power rankings.

Kyle Brant, an analyst for NFL Network and co-host of the daily Good Morning Football show, is over it. He's excited for this Bears team. He believes in what Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams are cooking up, and he wants Bears fans to finally believe, too. To that end, every Monday after a Bears win (A.K.A., every Monday for the past nine weeks except one), Brandt reads off some negative tweets that Bears fans sent during the game and offers them some, well, let's call them "words of encouragement".

Brandt has proudly branded this new weekly tradition the "Cowardly Bears Fans Roundup", and it's a hoot. Check out the full video below.

It's early, but Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams have earned the benefit of the doubt

I get it. As I made clear earlier, the Bears have been a snakebitten franchise for decades now. The fans have seen hints of potential glory before, got themselves hyped up, only to come crashing back to Earth in spectacular fashion. Think the Jay Cutler trade, the double-doink in 2018, Justin Fields' record-setting 2022 season. It's perfectly understandable for Bears fans to want to see hard, conclusive proof of success before truly buying in.

But the Bears are now 8-3 on the season and in first place in the NFC North. Fans have watched this team win multiple games that previous teams would never have won. Are the Bears title contenders in 2025? Probably not, but they're a good team. Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson are the right guys for the job, and they're just getting started.

I'm not asking Bears fans to bring out the orange-and-navy shaded lenses and lose all sense of objectivity. Brandt isn't asking for that either. But I believe we've seen enough from this new Bears team to believe that these aren't the same ol' Bears. This is a new year, a new team, and it's time for a new attitude.

