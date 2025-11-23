4 biggest winners from Bears' epic 31-28 Week 12 win over Steelers
Despite their winning record, many experts have felt that the Chicago Bears still have something to prove. Entering Week 12, they had won most of their games on insane, last-minute scoring drives, and that's not sustainable. Additionally, the Bears had only defeated one team with a winning record through eleven weeks (the Washington Commanders were 3-2 going into their matchup), which contributed to the perception that Chicago was a paper tiger.
Those perceptions can be put to bed because the Bears pieced together a 31-28 victory over a dangerous Steelers team in Week 12, and they did it with half of their starting defense on the sidelines. Over the weekend, a worst-case scenario developed for the Bears' defense as Tremaine Edmunds went on IR, marking the fourth defensive starter to hit IR this season.
The Bears overcame this enormous adversity to earn the victory, but certain members of the team earned victories of their own, too. Let's take a look at the biggest winners from this game.
1. Nahshon Wright
We may have reached the point where the Bears need to sign cornerback Nahshon Wright to a contract extension. His acrobatic interception on Sunday to end the Steelers' opening drive was the kind of highlight reel that will be replayed over and over this offseason, and deservedly so. Wright now has five interceptions on the season and is tied with teammate Kevin Byard III for most interceptions in the league.
2. Ozzy Trapilo
The Bears' injury woes were not limited just to the defensive side of the ball. Starting left tackle Theo Benedet popped up on the injury report this week and ended up being ruled out just before gametime. In his stead, rookie Ozzy Trapilo got the start, and let's just say that the Bears may have another left tackle position battle on their hands.
Trapilo was excellent in relief of Benedet against a stout defense, giving up just one pressure but no sacks and, most importantly, no penalties. The second-round pick may just live up to or surpass his draft expectations, after all.
3. Dennis Allen
There can't be enough praise for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, considering his assignment on Sunday. Down five starters before the game even started, he eventually lost a sixth (cornerback Tyrique Stevenson) and a backup linebacker (rookie Ruben Hyppolite). Allen had a tough assignment ahead of him, but passed with flying colors. His defense gave up only 21 points (7 came from Caleb Williams' fumble in the end zone), and 7 of those came off one gimmick play, a fake 'tush push'.
4. Kyle Monangai
On a day when the Bears' running game couldn't get going, Monangai did just enough to keep the offense afloat. He picked up 48 yards on just 12 carries and scored a touchdown while starter D'Andre Swift turned in a miserable performance: 15 yards on eight carries.
I know that Swift has been solid this season, but with his cap hit next year, the Bears may need to make a business decision on their running back room, especially if Kyle Monangai keeps this up.