What Bears fans are doing proves that Caleb Williams runs Chicago

For being such an iconic sports city, Chicago has gone far too long without a true superstar, though some athletes have come close. Derrick Rose mania ran wild in the early 10's, but a major leg injury cut short his budding superstardom. Justin Fields had one exciting season before flaming out. Patrick Kane led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles in six years, but Chicago has never been and will never be a hockey town.

Michael Jordan, who retired in 1998, was Chicago's last true superstar. An athlete who not only won, but also ran the entire city. "Be like Mike" was a popular slogan in Chicago in the 90's, and at least one kid at every basketball court in the city could be seen sticking his tongue out, imitating Air Jordan's iconic habit.

Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC

But with the emergence of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, that drought appears to be at an end. In just his second season, Williams has already delivered the city their first playoff win since 2010 and has taken over the historic Bears-Packers rivalry. By leading the Bears' unbelievable comeback victory over the Packers last week, he became the first Bears quarterback to beat that team twice in one year since Jim Harbaugh in 1991.

Now we're seeing just how crazy the city of Chicago is about its quarterback. Ever since college, Williams has stirred some (ridiculous) controversy due to his habit of painting his fingernails for games ever since he was in college, and he's still doing it in the NFL.

But he's not the only one anymore. Several male Bears fans have been seen at nail salons around the city, getting their nails painted in navy blue and orange ahead of the Bears' Divisional round clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Caleb Williams has started a movement in Chicago with male Bears fans getting their nails done and drinking matcha.



Caleb is already the face of Chicago sports. pic.twitter.com/ev0ueG8uwD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 18, 2026

This is obviously not for everybody, but for the fans who don't mind it, getting their nails painted in honor of their quarterback shows just how passionate this fanbase is, and how starved they've been for a good football team led by a good quarterback. Not even Dennis Rodman, who also painted his fingernails and was a key member of that legendary Bulls dynasty, reached the kind of stardom that could compel fans to imitate him.

The craziest part of all this is that this is coming after just one playoff win in the first round. It was a miraculous Wild Card win over the Packers, to be fair, but the job is still not done. The Super Bowl is still two games away, if the Bears can keep winning. If Williams can guide the Bears back to that greatest of stages and bring Chicago its second Lombardi trophy, the city will be in a state of pure pandemonium.

Indeed, Williams is very close now to reaching superstar status in a city that can make its greatest athletes into a global phenomenon. It's up to him to seize this moment, and it starts tonight at Soldier Field.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

