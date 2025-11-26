The Chicago Bears (8-3) are surging into Black Friday's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (8-3). The Bears have won eight of their last nine games, and while that's certainly impressive, Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams still haven't had a signature win in 2025.

That's where the Eagles come in.

Sure, Philadelphia isn't playing with the same level of dominance that they displayed in 2024, but if Chicago can pull off a home victory in front of a national audience on a holiday weekend, you can bet the chatter around this team will flip from pretender to contender really quickly.

But, here's the thing: the Chicago Bears must win the game to get there. Until then, there's little belief in Williams' ability to upset Jalen Hurts in a Leftover Bowl setting.

In fact, according to NFL Pick Watch, 93% of experts who picked this game think the Eagles will win.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The biggest mismatch in the Bears-Eagles game is on defense, where Chicago ranks 27th in points allowed per game (26.5). Philadelphia, meanwhile, ranks as a top-10 unit (No. 8), surrendering 20.5 points per game.

Chicago and Philadelphia's pass defenses are nearly identical. The Bears are allowing 224.7 passing yards per game, while the Eagles are allowing 225. Philadelphia's run defense has an edge; they're ranked 18th, surrendering 115.1 yards per game, while the Bears are allowing 138.1 yards per game.

Saquon Barkley has entered the chat.

Surprisingly, it's the Bears' rushing offense that dominates this matchup. Chicago is ranked second in the NFL, averaging 142.3 rushing yards per game, while the Eagles are 21st at 110.5 yards per game.

The Bears have been a better passing offense, too. Caleb Williams and company are averaging 227.4 yards per game, while Hurts and the Eagles are at just 193.2 (which ranks 23rd in the NFL).

Chicago is scoring more points, too. The Bears are 8th in the NFL (26.3 points per game); the Eagles are 17th (23.2 points per game).

It sure seems like the Chicago Bears are worthy of more than just 7% of experts picking them. But, until they win a game like Black Friday's, they'll continue fighting for league-wide respect.

