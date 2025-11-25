Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles Week 13: TV, radio, streaming, betting
Chicago Bears (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelpha
Kickoff: 2 p.m. Friday
TV: Prime, locally on Fox (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)
Streaming: Prime
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 Chicago (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Eagles by 7 (Over/under 44 1/2)
The Series: The 48th game. The Bears lead the series 29-17-1. The total includes four playoff games with Philadelphia holding a 3-1 postseason edge. The only Bears postseason win was the Fog Bowl after the 1988 season, 20-12. The Eagles own a six-game winning streak in the series. The last Bears win cam in 2011, 30-24 at Philadelphia.
The Coaches: Bears coach Ben Johnson is 8-3 in his first season and hasn't faced the Eagles. The Bears are 4-2 in road games under Johnson.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is in his fifth season and has a 62-26 record, including a win in last year's Super Bowl. He is 6-3 in the postseason and 28-11 at home. The Eagles are 1-0 under him against the Bears, having won in 2022 at Soldier Field 25-20.
The matchup: The Bears look for their fifth straight win playing against the defending world champions, who are coming off a 24-21 loss at Dallas when they blew a 21-0 lead. The game pits two teams currently in the battle for second seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Former Eagles D'Andre Swift, Kevin Byard, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Olamide Zaccheaus return to Philadelphia for Chicago, and the Bears are hoping to have back former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards as well as cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson from injuries.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has a 106.0 passer rating and has thrown only one interception to 17 TD passes as he goes against a secondary leading the NFL in interceptions and in turnover differential. He has gone 143 straight passes without an interception. Bears QB Caleb Williams has gone 152 straight passes without an interception and faces and Eagles defense ranked 20th overall under former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Key injuries: For the Bears, CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip), DE Dominique Robinson (concussion), LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), CB Kyler Gordon (calf), CB Jaylon Johnson (groin).
For the Eagles, T Lane Johnson (foot),T Myles Hinton (back), O-line Cam Jurgens (concussion), OL Willie Lampkin (knee), CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion), S Reed Blankenship (thigh), S Andrew Mukuba (lower leg).
Of Note: The Bears' 24 takeaways is the most by NFL team in 11 games since 2019. ... Williams' 20 games without an interception are the most by a QB drafted in the last two years ... The Bears offense leads the NFL in big plays (20-plus yards passing and 10-plus rushing) with 87. ... The Bears lead the NFL in fourth-quarter points with 40 going into Week 13. ... The Bears have had the best average starting field position in the NFL (32.7-yard line). ... Colston Loveland is now tied with Colts TE Tyler Warren for most receiving TDs by a tight end this season (3). ... Montez Sweat is fourth (25.5 sacks) among sacks in the NFC since 2023. ... The Eagles are going for their fourth straight win over a seeded NFC team (Rams, Buccaneers, Packers). ... Philadelphia is 40-2 when it wins the turnover battl under Sirianni. ... Hurts' 17/1 TD to interception ratio is the best after 11 gams since Aaron Rodgers in 2018 (20-1).
Bears and Eagles betting trends
- The Bears have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games
- The Bears are 1-5 in their last six against the spread when playing the Eagles
- Philadelphia has covered its last five games against NFC North teams
- The Eagles have won 16 straight up in their last 20 home games.
- It's been under the total in four of the last five Bears games
- The Bears are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven November games
- The Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last fiveIt's been under the total in five of Philadelphia's last six November games
