The Bears' two-pronged approach to defending Eagles' tush push

The Bears appear to have a two-pronged attack when it comes to stopping the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push .

It could be different than the Bears showed last week when the Steelers tried using it with Connor Heyward as the player taking the snap, and it definitely can't be as unsuccessful as one of their attempts to stop the play.

"Obviously, we saw it twice last week," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "The thing that makes it even more challenging is that they've got several plays off of it.

"So, it's a tough play to stop. I think this team runs it better than anybody else in the league."

The statistics say they are struggling, compared to past years when they had about a 64% success rate. They were in the 80s for two seasons, but offensive line injuries and lineup changes have given teams hopes of stopping it..

"I think the best way to defend it is not getting those situations, and trying to create more third-and-longer, fourth-and-longer situations, keeps them out of those types of situations," Allen said. "But it's certainly ... a difficult play to stop.”

Love seeing these comments from Dan Campbell. Finally a coach who isn’t whining about the Tush Push or trying to move the goal posts to come up with a new excuse to ban it.



Funny enough, the Eagles actually debuted this version of the Tush Push against the Lions in the 2022… https://t.co/AL0IpC2Dww pic.twitter.com/2HVmIMiJ4N — Fly Eagles Fly Bets (@Fly_EaglesBets) November 13, 2025

Teams can't avoid those situations, though. The Bears snuffed one fourth-and-1 last week and then the second time saw the Steelers run a trick tush push with an end sweep by Kenneth Gainwell for 55 yards.

The Eagles almost seem to try to set themselves up for third-and- short or fourth-and-short. So phase one of the plan calling for them to avoid short yardage is not realistic.

"We do have a plan in place," Allen said. "We feel like it's a good solid plan in terms of not only trying to stop that play, but all the plays that come off of it. That's what makes it even more difficult to stop.”

The Eagles ran a fake tush push today



Getting creative 🍿

pic.twitter.com/Vy5Iiaaa5O — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) October 29, 2023

Perhaps safety Kevin Byard gave away a little too much about Bears plans, or perhaps he was just throwing out misinformation to confuse.

"I think the way DA preaches it is really good," Byard said. "You see a lot of teams, especially defending it, trying to jump over the pile instead. That never works. (Allen) kind of looks at it like a rugby play where the guy's behind, if you're in man to man and your man is behind the guy on offense and pushing, then you push your guy, you push the defensive line.

Ban the play if the refs can’t officiate it right — 𝟕𝟕 (@lukabetter77_) September 21, 2025

"I think we did a really good job of stopping it. Now the other part of it is just understanding what are the plays off of it, and they were able to get to the edges and we were really bunched up in there. So, I think this time around DA, obviously talking about our short-yardage day (for Wednesday practice), we'll be a little bit more disciplined on the edges. But I think we did a good job actually defending the actual tush push play but obviously Philly's the best at doing it. So we'll see. We'll see how we do on Friday.”

The Eagles and Jalen Hurts have been running it for three years and have obviously seen about everything a team can do to stop it.

It’s all going to come down to execution, and whether the referees actually do their job and watch to see if the Eagles are moving forward before the ball is actually snapped.

Top: Eagles get away with CLEAR false start on tush push.



Bottom: Refs call false start on Packers.



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hnGmJEE66W — GhettoGronk (@GhettoGronk) November 11, 2025

X: BearsOnSI