Ben Johnson delivers clear message to Bears ahead of Divisional matchup vs. Rams

As the Chicago Bears prepare for their NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Ben Johnson delivered a message on Wednesday that centered around urgency.

“We don’t want to put ourselves in a hole against a team like this (Rams) like we’ve done a number of times this year," Johnson said. "We talk about playing a complete game on offense. This is the week that that needs to happen for us to be able to beat this team."

It's a sentiment that reflects one of the main storylines from the Bears' 2025 season. Chicago has shown resilience this year, often relying on late-game comebacks to overcome big deficits, largely because of its own slow start.

The Bears have seven fourth-quarter comeback wins, and it's been quarterback Caleb Williams whose magic in those moments is a big reason why Chicago is still alive in this crazy quest for the Super Bowl.

"He rises to the occasion time and time again," Johnson said of Williams. "It’s really impressive to see a young player like this be so clutch."

But the Rams present a different kind of challenge. They are an experienced playoff team that plays disciplined football. And when they have a lead, it's hard to catch up.

Falling behind early would force the Chicago Bears into predictable pass-first play-calling and limit the full scope of Johnson's genius. His emphasis on a complete game speaks not just to scoring points, but also to staying on schedule, sustaining drives, and maintaining balance between the pass and run game from the opening kickoff.

Johnson has built much of this season around his ability to adapt to the game flow, but these are the playoffs. They demand precision and execution for a full four quarters, not just the final 15 minutes. Every Chicago Bears possession will be critical against the Rams, and Johnson knows it.

Look, Johnson isn't saying the Rams are unbeatable. He has confidence in his squad. Instead, he's sending a clear message to the guys inside the locker room that they can't keep relying on Iceman to pull a rabbit out of his helmet and carry the Bears to another legacy-building win.

We'll find out soon enough if that message was received.

