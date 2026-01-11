Who do the Chicago Bears play in the Divisional Round?

The Chicago Bears pulled off an epic comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Trailing 21-3 at halftime, Chicago came out on fire in the second half, out scoring the Packers 28-6 in the second half.

It was a great win for Ben Johnson, who finished his rookie season as a head coach with a record 11-6. He’s now 1-0 in the postseason, as is quarterback Caleb Williams.

Chicago isn’t done either. This team is full of confidence and as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, they’ll be at home again in the Divisional Round. The only question is who they will play.

Who will Chicago Bears play in the second round of the NFL playoffs?

Chicago will host the highest seed remaining after the first slate of games. The Seattle Seahawks, who own the No. 1 seed will get the lowest.

Right now, only the Los Angeles Rams and Bears have advanced. Los Angeles is the No. 5 seed, and is also waiting for the final NFC game to take place.

That happens on Sunday afternoon with the No. 3 seed Philadelphia Eagles hosting the six-seed San Francisco 49ers. If the Eagles win, they head to Seattle and the Rams travel to Chicago. If the 49ers win, that’s who the Bears will host while the Rams will take on their NFC West rivals in Seattle.

Bears could get revenge on San Francisco

The Bears and Rams didn’t play one another this season, but the Bears and 49ers did.

They faced off in Week 17, with San Francisco winning 42-38 in a high-scoring shootout. Chicago had a late lead after a great showing from Williams and the offense, but a Juan Jennings touchdown with just over two minutes to play sealed the win for the Niners.

Chicago won’t have a preference who they face, but the prospect of revenge has to feel enticing.

