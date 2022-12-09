Bengal Bets: Top Picks As Cincinnati Hosts Deshaun Watson And Cleveland

The dam has to break at some point right?

Cincinnati has lost five straight to the Browns and eight of the past nine overall. Joe Burrow is 0-4 against this team as they keep relying on a strong rushing attack and pass rush to beat the MVP candidate. I think it all ends Sunday in a nice spot for the Bengals.

Cincinnati is the best cover team in the NFL this season (8-4 ATS, 4-1 at home). They are 16-3 ATS in Burrow's last 19 starts, and trends favor them.

Browns are 1-6 SU/ATS in last seven games after rushing for over 150 yards in consecutive games dating back to last season.

Cleveland is 1-8 SU and 2-7 ATS under Stefanski in their last 9 games after a SU win.

Joe Burrow has faced a team off an ATS cover in their previous game 17 times in his career, he is 16-2 ATS, covering by 8 PPG.

Burrow in 50-degree or below weather: 9-2 SU, 10-1 ATS, 40 degrees or less: 5-0 SU/ATS

Home splits tell a similar story. Cincinnati’s defense is only 17th in DVOA on the road but fourth at home, while Cleveland’s home offense is best in the league at home but just 16th on the road.

The entire Browns offense doesn't play as soundly in these environments, and that was with Jacoby Brissett. The backup QB has been good this season (ninth in CPOE + EPA in 2022), while Deshaun Watson was an (expected) disaster last week. Watson went 12 of 22 passing for 131 yards and 1 interception in his first regular-season game in 700 days.

That was against the 23rd-ranked dropback EPA defense this season in Houston—Cincinnati ranks ninth in that category. Burrow and the Bengals also will not turn the ball over four times like Houston. Time to end the streak comfortably.