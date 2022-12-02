Bengal Bets: Top Wagers For Cincinnati's AFC Clash Against Kansas City

The Bengals busted Kansas City's last five-game winning streak, and I think they can do it in a similar home spot on Sunday. These teams are very close right now and encompass the five-team group that's the clear top contender tier for a Super Bowl.

In spots as tight as this, you take the team getting points and a red-hot QB in Joe Burrow. He is now 15-3 against the spread in his last 18 games and leads a Bengals team that will play with zero fear, just like the previous two Chiefs matchups.

The Bengals' franchise QB is thriving against high-scoring teams early in his career. Burrow has faced an opposing offense averaging above 24 PPG 15 times with the Bengals, and Cincinnati is 11-4 ATS, covering seven in a row dating back to last season.

With Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase trending toward playing time on Sunday, Cincinnati is as healthy as it can be on offense. Only one Bengals team in NFL history has trotted out the same offensive line for 12 straight games. That is slated to happen again on Sunday—with the continuity (21-of-22 day-one starters on track to play Sunday) and confidence leading this team to its eighth win.