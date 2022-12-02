Bengal Bets: Top Wagers For Cincinnati's AFC Clash Against Kansas City
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals face their biggest battle this season on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. We are also fighting to get back on the plus side of the Bengal Bets ledger.
Joe Burrow and Co. are looking to topple Patrick Mahomes for the third-straight time. He'd become the second QB to beat Mahomes three times (Tom Brady - three wins) and the first to win three-straight meetings.
Here are the Bengal Bets for a game that can shoot Cincinnati right back into the No. 1-seed conversation in the AFC.
Season Record: 15-15 -2.69 units
Bengals +1.5 (+100 SI Sportsbook)
The Bengals busted Kansas City's last five-game winning streak, and I think they can do it in a similar home spot on Sunday. These teams are very close right now and encompass the five-team group that's the clear top contender tier for a Super Bowl.
In spots as tight as this, you take the team getting points and a red-hot QB in Joe Burrow. He is now 15-3 against the spread in his last 18 games and leads a Bengals team that will play with zero fear, just like the previous two Chiefs matchups.
The Bengals' franchise QB is thriving against high-scoring teams early in his career. Burrow has faced an opposing offense averaging above 24 PPG 15 times with the Bengals, and Cincinnati is 11-4 ATS, covering seven in a row dating back to last season.
With Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase trending toward playing time on Sunday, Cincinnati is as healthy as it can be on offense. Only one Bengals team in NFL history has trotted out the same offensive line for 12 straight games. That is slated to happen again on Sunday—with the continuity (21-of-22 day-one starters on track to play Sunday) and confidence leading this team to its eighth win.
O52.5 (-110 SI Sportsbook)
The Bengals' secondary held up well last week against a struggling Titans passing attack. I don't see that happening against the Chiefs who have a historic offense in 2022.
They are averaging an absurd 0.309 EPA/dropback, one of three teams over 0.2 and the only team over 0.3. Kansas City also leads the league in overall offensive EPA by a wide margin.
Thirty points is the bar to clear against this offense, and given how well Kenny Pickett diced up Cincinnati's secondary two weeks ago, Mahomes should have no issue. On the flip side, the Bengals' offense has been fantastic as well, especially in the last month-plus. Since Week Six, Cincinnati is first in EPA/play and first in rushing EPA/play.
The efficiency is off the charts for both sides as Cincinnati's elite red zone offense gets ready for the 32nd-ranked defense in stopping red zone TDs. All in all, the over is 4-1-1 over the Bengals' last six games and 5-1 in Chiefs’ road games this season.
Travis Kelce O83.5 Yards (-120 SI Sportsbook)
Cincinnati shut down Travis Kelce last season using Tre Flowers, but a third-straight stifling would be a shock. Kelce is the NFL's best tight end once again in 2022. He has 311 more yards than any other tight end, 21 more catches, and leads the NFL in overall TD catches by two scores.
Simply put, Kelce is a dominant first-ballot Hall of Famer at the peak of his powers. Now he gets to face a Bengals defense allowing the 12th-most yards (51.5) and the eighth-most catches (5.2) to tight ends in 2022.
Add in the sixth-most tight-end targets allowed this season (7.6), and Cincinnati has the perfect makeup to get exploited by Kelce (seventh in the league with 102 total targets).
The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. It's available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.
