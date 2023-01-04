Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

CINCINNATI — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a lot of good things to say about how Bengals head coach Zac Taylor handled the traumatic events on Monday night.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show loving the humility and awareness Taylor showed when the game stopped.

"I do want to say this as well, like, I think one person who deserves a lot of credit in this situation is Coach Taylor," Rodgers said. "I saw him walk across the field, and just the empathy that I saw in his face and the way he handled that thing. And then obviously because coach [Sean] McDermott I mean, like, this is your guy, right? He was going through it, It wasn't even a question 'No, we're not going to play this game. What are you talking about? Do you need more time?' I mean, I felt like that was the conversation right there, so big kudos to Zac for not saying, 'hey, you know we're gonna play this, got five minutes.' There could have been so many insensitive [things done]."

Taylor was seen on the broadcast running across the field to further discuss the next steps once the ambulance took Hamlin off the field. He reportedly told one of his assistant coaches "this doesn't feel right," and walked over to McDermott.

"But I thought he handled that thing, the exact right way," Rodgers concluded. "We can second guess the NFL and all the decisions afterward, but I don't know had it not been for Zac, you know and Coach McDermott coming together, would they have not gone in the locker room and tried to play because at that point playing was not even close to as important as this young man's life."

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR to Hamlin and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After his injury, fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $6 million in donations.

Click here to support Hamlin's foundation.

