Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — In a sign of support across the league, all 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter avatars to a picture of Damar Hamlin's jersey and text that reads "Pray For Damar."
Cincinnati is one of the 32 participants and also changed their Facebook profile picture.
The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play. Paramedics administered CPR and an AED on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $4.6 million in donations. Click here to support.
We do not know the exact cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest. His family has released a statement thanking everyone for their support as we all hope and pray for the best possible outcome at UCMC.
