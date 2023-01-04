The ESPN analyst said Higgins implemented an illegal hit on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin's family provided a positive update regarding the 24-year-old's health on Wednesday morning—while also calling for the Tee Higgins' criticism to stop.

ESPN's Coley Harvey spoke to family spokesman Jordon Rooney.

"Doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning," Harvey tweeted. "Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made."

Hamlin had reportedly been using 100% ventilator power on Monday night but that was reduced to 50% on Tuesday. All while, ESPN's Bart Scott criticized Higgins for his contact on the fateful play.

"Damar’s father is among those calling for any criticisms of Bengals WR Tee Higgins (who was part of the play Damar was injured on) to STOP," Harvey tweeted.

Scott was questioning the way Tee Higgins leaned his body on what was a routine football play.

Fellow Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd was not happy with the comments—more on Scott here.

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After his injury, Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $6 million in donations.

Click here to support Hamlin's foundation.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Massive Monday Night Battle Against Buffalo

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok