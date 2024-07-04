CBS Sports Ranks Joe Burrow Outside NFL's Top-Five Clutch Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is one of the league's most clutch quarterbacks, but CBS Sports' Douglas Clawson has him outside the five most clutch passers in the sport.
He slotted Burrow seventh on his list.
"Joe Burrow solidified his status as 'Joe Cool' with thrilling wins in each of his first three matchups against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs," Clawson wrote. "His conversation rates on game-tying or go-ahead drive chances are at least 40 percent across the board: regular season career, playoff career, and in 2022-23. He's top 11 among current starters in all three categories. His clutch resume isn't perfect though. The Bengals failed to score in their last five drives of the Super Bowl loss to the Rams. They also failed to score on their final two drives of the 2022 AFC Championship game loss to the Chiefs."
No quarterback in the NFL has a higher PFF grade than Burrow in one-score games since 2021 (91.4 Overall).
