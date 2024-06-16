All Bengals

The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season

Cincinnati didn't go over in 2023.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Vic Tafur broke down his top bets for 2024 NFL season win totals and he has the Bengals going over 10.5 wins as one of his picks.

Cincinnati failed to beat its preseason total in 2023 after Joe Burrow missed a good chunk of the campaign.

"Hey, the last we checked, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson are still on the roster," Tafur wrote. "And Sheldon Rankins was a very nice add on defense. The Bengals also have given Joe Burrow perhaps the best offensive line of his career and can get the steam train going early, thanks to their schedule. Cincinnati opens against the Patriots, Chiefs, Commanders, and Panthers. Outside of the defending champs, that’s three teams with new coaches, two with new quarterbacks, and last year’s No. 1 pick, who still has much to prove."

BetMGM has the best line on the Bengals to go over their win total as of this writing (-125 odds).

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

