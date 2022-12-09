CINCINNATI — The NFL MVP race is starting to boil down to just a few players.

Two of those stars are Joe Burrow and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "Good Morning Football" host Jason McCourty thinks Burrow is great but can't be the MVP right now, given his struggles to open the season.

"I do think Joe Burrow has entered the MVP conversation," McCourty said. "Do I think he's at the top of it? No, when we talked about Jalen Hurts yesterday, Kyle [Brandt] was saying like, 'Hey, I'm searching like where was his bad game?' He hasn't had one—he's been on point—best team in the NFL. Joe Burrow's had those bad games. Yes, he's bounced back to enter that conversation, but I'm not going to just jump everybody else and put him at the top of that list."

The Bengals franchise passer was not great in the opening two weeks as Cincinnati started 0-2 against the Steelers and Cowboys.

He averaged 64% completion for 268.5 yards, 1.5 TDs, 2 INTs, and 1.5 fumbles (1 lost), all while taking 6.5 sacks per game. It culminated in a 73.1 passer rating, which would only rank above New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson across the entire season.

Burrow commented on the MVP rise after Cincinnati upset the Chiefs 27-24 this past Sunday.

"It is what it is," Burrow said about the MVP discussions. "I don’t play the game for those kinds of accolades. I play the game for those guys in the locker room. Whatever it takes from me every Sunday, that’s what I’ll do. If I have to hand the ball off 72 times and come out with a win, I’ll be happy.”

Burrow's ability to focus on the immediate task at hand is one of the reasons he's a top-five quarterback on the planet. If he takes it one game at a time the results will come. There are plenty of marquee chances to wow MVP voters over the next month-plus as Cincinnati faces the second-hardest schedule by DVOA across the final five games.

Burrow (+600) is currently third in the MVP betting race behind Patrick Mahomes (+125) and Hurts (+175).

